TVS Motor Company has raised the pricing of the BS 6 compliant Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle again after its last price hike in March.

The bike now starts at ₹1,02,950* for the drum variant, while the disc variant now retails at ₹1,06,000*. This is a direct increment of ₹2,000 over the last price.

The reason for the latest price hike isn't known at the moment but it is assumed that the company is trying to make up for the losses suffered due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is one of the most famous bikes in its segment and it competes against the rivals such as the Bajaj Pulsar 150, Suzuki Gixxer and the Yamaha FZ 16. At the heart of the Apache sits a BS 6 compliant 159.7 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine which features 4 valves and race-tuned fuel injection. This powertrain develops 16.02 PS of power at 8,250 rpm and 14.12 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. It comes hooked to a 5-speed transmission.

It was updated with Glide Through Traffic (GTT) technology in March. TVS claims that it allows the bikes for a smoother and controlled riding. This is a first-in-class technology and it helps with ‘low-speed urban riding and enables an extremely smooth and controlled ride.’

It is available in three colour choices - Racing Red, Metallic Blue and Knight Black. Its kerb weight measures at 147 kg/149 kg (Drum/Disc).

TVS on Thursday reported a total revenue of ₹16,455.4 crores for the year ended March 2020 as against ₹18,217.5 crores reported in the year ended March last year. It sold 32.63 lakh units (two/three-wheelers) the fiscal year 2019-2020 as against 39.14 lakh units in the year 2018-19. (More details here)

*Ex-showroom, Delhi