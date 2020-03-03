BS 6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Apache RTR 200 4V get price revision

TVS Motor Company has hiked the prices on the BS 6 Apache RTR 160 4V and Apache RTR 200 4V. Both the bikes are now dearer by ₹1,000.

For the uninitiated, the bikes were originally launched in 2019 as the company's first batch of BS 6 ready products and this comes as the first price hike for both the bikes ever since their introduction.

After the hike, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is now priced at ₹1,00,950* for the Rear-drum variant, and ₹1,04,000* for the Rear-disc variant. The bigger BS 6 Apache RTR 200 4V now retails at ₹1,25,000*.

The company has remained tight-lipped on the reason behind the price hike, however, the difference is very marginal and thus shouldn't have any direct impact on the sales.

The BS 6 Apache RTR 160 4V employs a 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine which features company's RT-Fi (Race Tune Fuel Injection) system. This powertrain has been rated to deliver 16.02 PS of maximum power at 8,250 rpm and 14.12 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. It comes teamed-up with a 5-speed transmission.

The bigger Apache RTR 200 4V in its BS 6 avatar features a 197.75 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine which generates 20.5 PS of maximum power and 16.8 Nm of peak torque. It also uses a 5-speed transmission.

Apart from the BS 6 update, both the Apache RTR 160 4V and Apache RTR 200 4V gained the Glide Through Traffic (GTT) technology. As per the company, this technology allows the bikes for a smoother and controlled riding. This is a first-in-class technology and TVS claims that it helps caters to ‘low-speed urban riding and enables an extremely smooth and controlled ride.’

In other updates, the company introduced the BS 6 NTorq in the Indian market last month. The same has been given a price tag of ₹65,975* which is ₹ 6,513 higher in comparison to the BS 4 model it replaces. The company is yet to reveal the specification sheet of the updated NTorq. It comes with the BS 6 compliant 124.79 cc single-cylinder engine which developed 9.4 PS and 10.5 Nm in its previous BS 4 configuration. As seen on all other BS 6 products, the Ntorq may have also received the fuel-injection technology.

*(ex-showroom, Delhi)