TVS Ronin name registered. What to expect?

Sundaram - Clayton Limited, a subsidiary of the TVS Group has filed for trademark application of TVS Ronin which has been accepted. It goes without saying that TVS is developing a new product which could have the 'Ronin' name tag.

The company has planned to launch a new bike in 2021. Most likely, it is going to be the second installment from the TVS-BMW Motorrad joint venture after the TVS Apache RR310. As per some recent reports, the bike will share the same platform as the BMW G 310 R/BMW G 310 GS and it could very well be the naked version of the 'RR310', or call its TVS tagged G 310 R. Also, possibility of the first G 310 GS inspired adventure tourer is also quite likely.

For the uninitiated, there is one more bike which might be in the pipeline - the production-spec TVS Zeppelin cruiser. The motorcycle made its first official public debut at the Auto Expo 2018. It is TVS's idea of a performance cruiser. It gets a new 220 cc single-cylinder engine which delivers 20 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 18.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine comes hooked to a 5-speed gearbox. The concept also had a patented Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) with e-boost option. This system allows the motorcycle to start quicker.

While TVS has already made its presence felt in the sport class segment with Apache RR310, adventure tourer and cruiser are two main segments which are yet away from the company's grip. The entry-level cruiser segment, on the other hand, is already dominated by Bajaj and Royal Enfield, but still there is immense scope for other manufacturers to step-in since the demand of cruiser bikes is all-time-high in the Indian market.

The TVS Zeppelin (if taken to production) could pose serious challenge to the likes of Bajaj Avenger series.