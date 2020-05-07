How two-wheeler makers are springing back into action after weeks of hibernation

To contain the spread of coronavirus, India went into a lockdown state in March. Indian auto industry which was already barely coping up with the previous losses due to the emission standards transition, went into a deep hibernation state. With showrooms shut and factories closed, neither production happened, nor sales. Now over a month of complete inactivity, automakers have slowly resumed operations in accordance with the new directives issued by the Government.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Thursday to announce that its dealers across the country have now gradually started resuming work with additional support and caution. The company also said that its dealers have been instructed to adhere to new guidelines via a comprehensive Dealership Operations Resumption Manual. HMSI's dealerships are opening based on state government's guidelines on Red, Orange and Green zoning.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said “In these challenging times, Honda 2Wheelers India proactively extended a comprehensive financial support package for its dealers. We have also decided to bear additional 19 days’ interest making it a total of 40 days of interest cost by Honda on the BS 6 inventory at our dealers." (More details here)

In similar updates, the Chennai based retro bike manufacturer, Royal Enfield on Wednesday announced that it has resumed partial operations at its manufacturing unit at Oragadam, near Chennai. On the other hand, its manufacturing sites in Tiruvottiyur and Vallam Vadagal, will resume operations in a later stage. Currently, only about 120 RE dealerships have resumed partial operations, but the two-wheeler maker predicts that the count will go up to 300 by mid of the May. (Read more here)

TVS Motor Company has also announced that it has resumed operations its manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh. It has undertaken a comprehensive preparedness manual designed for employees in order to ensure adherence to the required safety guidelines to contain the spread of Covid-19. (More details here)