Things are about to heat up in the middleweight adventure segment as Honda is readying a mid-capacity ADV, that too with an inline-4 powertrain. A patent was recently filed by the automajor with the European Intellectual Property Office which reveals what Honda has in mind.

(Also Read: Coronavirus casualty: HMSI's domestic sales nil in April)

The patent design hints the same engine block and clutch cover pattern as seen on the 4-cylinder unit found on the CBR650R and CB650R. This engine produces 70 kW/12,000 rpm and 64 Nm/8,500 rpm. Needless to say, if used in the ADV, it will be tuned as per the totally different demand of an adventure bike.

It's rather surprising since a 4-cylinder design isn't much preferred when it comes to ADVs. Its because of the sheer humongous size of a 4-cylinder mill and the limitation that its engine block puts in the way since such bikes need to have a narrow body to maximize rider's grip.

Also, the fact that 4-cylinder's power delivery builds as the revs climb and most of the power is available only in the higher band, isn't what goes well when playing in the dirt.

Hence mostly twin-cylinder mills with an abrupt low-end torque crack the deal, of course some exceptions include Kawasaki Versys 1000 and BMW S1000XR, etc. But at the same time, the primary intent of these very bikes is to munch miles and not to dig dirt.

(Also Read: 2020 Honda Grom 125 aka MSX 125: All you need to know)

The patent image (above) reveals that the bike's bodywork is rather sporty and not rugged, as against most of the hardcore off-road bikes. Also, cast wheels suggest that it will basically be a mile muncher and not a hardcore off-roader or else it would have gone with the spokes. The design shows a windscreen upfront and higher placed handle bar which again says that it'll suit highways.







