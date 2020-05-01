Honda has pulled the veil off the new Grom 125 or MSX 125. In comparison of the previous year's model, the changes introduced are purely cosmetic.

The updated Grom 125 features three new, dual-tone paint schemes - Red/Blue, White/Red and Yellow/Black. The combination of the dual-tone colours make the mini-bike more appealing.

Some of the key exterior highlights of the new Grom 125 include dual-LED headlight, fully-digital instrument cluster, disc brakes at both the ends, single-piece seat, sporty alloy wheels, LED taillight, stylish key fob, USD front forks and rear monoshock.

The Honda Grom/MSX 125 has been basically designed to accommodate teens and mid-dimension riders. It has a wheelbase extending 1,100 mm, and its seat height is just 762 mm, the latter makes it one of the most convenient bikes for youngsters and lower height people. Its USD front forks have a considerably narrow 31 mm diameter. While at the rear it comes kitted with a single monoshock.

At the heart of this mini-bike sits a 124.9 cc, single-cylinder engine which is known to churn out 9.7 PS of power and 10.9 Nm of peak torque - it comes teamed-up with a 4-speed gearbox. The engine output of the Grom 125 is decent considering its size, for comparison, the SP 125 BS 6 which currently sells in the Indian market produces similar output.

The Honda 2020 Grom/MSX 125 will certainly not arrive in India anytime soon as it is deemed too premium for a market like ours. It's been slated for launch in Vietnam in May where it is imported from Thailand. It will carry a price tag of VND 49.99 million, which is equivalent to ₹1.61 lakh.

Honda is also working on a smaller Monkey Bike which was revealed recently in new patent images. In comparison to the current model, its engine/transmission location has been altered, along with several other major constructional differences. (Read full information here)



