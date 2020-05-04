Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Saturday reported nil domestic sales in April, but managed to close the month with limited exports of 2,630 two-wheelers.

"Honda's domestic sales in April'20 stood at nil as all 4 of its production facilities suspended operations from 22nd March till now in accordance with lockdown guidelines issued by the Government. Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown has resulted in massive economic upheaval. While on one hand factories and businesses are shut, consumer sentiment is also marred with the fears of uncertainty over the current health crisis".

There has also been a changes in the top management of the company

On Friday, the Honda Motor Co. Japan announced new top management at HMSI to strategically steward the brand towards market leadership in the disruptive future.

Under the new management team, Atsushi Ogata has become the President, CEO and the Managing Director of the company.

