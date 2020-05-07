After weeks of keeping the showrooms shut to abide by the national lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19 diesease, dealers of Honda 2Wheelers India have now gradually started resuming work with safety procedures firmly in place.

(Also read: How car companies are gearing up to restart production after weeks of silence)

The company on Thursday issued a press statement to inform that the recent developments have resulted in a new way of doing business and its dealerships across the country are adapting to it as they resume operations. The company said that while it is taking added measures to provide liquidity support to its dealer family, they have been instructed to adhere to guidelines in a comprehensive Dealership Operations Resumption Manual that has been provided. Additionally, the dealerships are opening based on state government's guidelines on Red, Orange and Green zoning.

The third phase of lockdown began from May 4 and while it will remain in force till May 17, certain relaxations have been made. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd, has said that the current challenging times have meant dealerships are being provided with additional support. "“In these challenging times, Honda 2Wheelers India proactively extended a comprehensive financial support package for its dealers. We have also decided to bear additional 19 days’ interest making it a total of 40 days of interest cost by Honda on the BS 6 inventory at our dealers," he said. "Also, with significant easing of economic activities restrictions by the government, we are moving forward cautiously in a stepwise manner."

The Indian automotive industry has been hit hard by the national lockdown in place with sales falling to unprecedented levels. And while April was nightmarish, there is a glimmer of hope that some small sense of normalcy returns in May - both in terms of production as well as demand.