Indian two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company has resumed its operations in India from today. The company issued a statement today saying that the company has begun manufacturing vehicles across all its facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh.

Since March 23, the company's plants have been closed in compliance with the government guidelines amid lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak.

The company also said that it has taken all safety measures for employees before resuming its operations. TVS Motor has undertaken a comprehensive preparedness manual designed for employees to ensure complete adherence to necessary safety guidelines to help minimise the spread of coronavirus.

At all its manufacturing facilities, the company has undertaken exhaustive measures to ensure safe workplace for employees with appropriate social distancing and highest standards of hygiene. Work from Home option also continues for certain category of people, in adherence to respective state government guidelines.

Like most other vehicle manufacturers in India, TVS Motor could not sell any product in the domestic market last month as all its plants remained closed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

However, following resumption of operations at Chennai Port, 8,134 units of two-wheelers, and 1,506 three-wheelers were shipped utilising the stocks from March 2020 while ensuring utmost safety.

Last month, the company acquired Britain's most iconic sporting motorcycle brand Norton. On 17 April, TVS Motor said its overseas subsidiary TVS Motor Singapore Pte Ltd signed an asset purchase agreement with Norton Motorcycles Holdings Ltd and Norton Motorcycles (UK) Ltd. The company said that the all-cash transaction of 16 million pounds (around ₹153 crore) was concluded by Project 303 Bidco Ltd, a newly incorporated company set up under TVS Motor’s Singapore subsidiary to acquire Norton along with all other associated brands.

The acquisition of iconic British motorcycle brand Norton brings the Chennai-based TVS Motor Company Ltd face-to-face with Royal Enfield in the niche category of age-old classic motorcycles not only in India but also in Europe and the UK, the original home market for both the brands.