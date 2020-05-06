Royal Enfield on Wednesday announced the resumption of operations at its manufacturing unit at Oragadam, near Chennai. The company previously suspended services on March 23rd in line with Government directives to contain the outbreak of Covid-19.

The company also mentioned that operations at its other manufacturing facilities - Tiruvottiyur and Vallam Vadagal will start later in a phased manner.

(Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan gets new colours, Euro 5 engine in Europe)

RE's corporate offices in Chennai, Gurgaon and the UK Technical Centre will remain nonoperational, while all the employees will continue to work from home until further announcements.

"Our manufacturing unit at Oragadam, near Chennai, India will be the first to begin operations in a staggered manner, with minimal staff over a single shift. Employees and shop floor staff residing in and around plant locations will be aligned to work in these units so as to avoid long-distance travel and minimise contact during transportation. There will be complete compliance to norms of social distancing & workplace sanitisation.", Royal Enfield said in a press release sent today.

The majority of RE's dealer network will continue to remain close, on the other hand, around 120 dealerships have initiated partial operations.

The company predicted that about 300 dealerships, in all, will resume operations by mid of the on-going month. RE will offer various new facilities including ‘home test-rides’ among others, to ensure adherence to government's directives on Covid-19. The company will also ensure that social distancing norms will be strictly followed at all its showrooms.

(Also Read: How different is Royal Enfield Meteor 350 in comparison to Thunderbird 350X)

In order to extend support to its customers, Royal Enfield also has extended warranty and free services validity for two months.