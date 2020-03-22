TVS XL 100 BS6 launched, priced at 42,362

The BS6 compliant TVS XL 100 has been launched in the market at a starting price of ₹42,362*. The company claims that the new XL 100 BS6 is 15% more fuel-efficient in comparison to the previous model.

The TVS XL 100 BS6 sources power from an upgraded version of the previous 99.7 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled engine. In order to achieve the cleaner BS6 emissions standards, the company has added a fuel-injection system which has been tagged by the name EcoThrust Fuel Injection Technology (ETFi).

Entire price-list of the TVS XL 100 BS6:

Variant Old (BS4) Price* New (BS6) Price* XL 100 ₹ 31,437 TBA (not listed on the website yet) XL 100 Comfort ₹ 30,490 TBA (not listed on the website yet) XL 100 Heavy Duty RS 32,722 TBA (not listed on the website yet) XL 100 Heavy Duty i-Touchstart ₹ 39,372 ₹ 42,362 XL 100 Heavy Duty i-Touchstart Special Edition ₹ 40,262 ₹ 43,602 XL 100 Comfort i-Touchstart ₹ 40,592 ₹ 43,932

In terms of engine output, it delvers the same 4.4 PS of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 6.5 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. The transmission unit (single-speed gearbox) has also been retained. The addition of a fuel-injection system promises to improve its throttle-response as well as pick-up from stand still.

In terms of features, the XL 100 BS6 gets an On-Board Diagnostics Indicator (OBD I) which has been placed over the the instrument cluster. The XL 100 now also gets a new Comfort i-TOUCHstart feature. While the previous unit only permitted engine-start with the switch, the new i-TOUCHstart allows it both engine start and kill functions.

Apart from this, some of the features which have been carried over from the previous BS4 model include a petrol reserve indicator, motorcycle-like front hydraulic suspension, LED DRL, mobile charging facility, silent start with Integrated Starter Generator (ISG), long and comfortable seat, 16-inch large spoke wheels, sync braking technology and easy-to-use centre stand.

However, it should be noted that the availability of these features depend up on the selected variant.

In other updates, TVS has also pulled the veil off the new 2020 Apache RTR 180 BS6. It is now priced at at ₹1.01 lakh*. (Read more about it here).

