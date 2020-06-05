TVS Scooty Pep Plus BS 6 now costlier

TVS Motor Company has hiked the pricing on the Scooty Pep Plus BS 6. The entry-level scooter now starts at a price tag of ₹52,554*.

The BS 6 compliant Scooty Pep Plus was launched in the Indian market in April at ₹51,754*. After the latest price hike, it now dearer by ₹800. The company has hiked the pricing of all three variants (Standard, Babelicious and Matte Edition) by the same amount. Apart from the new revision, there is no other change on the scooter.

All the variants of the Scooty Pep Plus are same in terms of mechanicals and features, the only difference is in the paint options. In details, the standard variant comes in four colour choices - Revving Red, Glittery Gold, Frosted Black and Nero Blue. While the 'Babelicious' variant features a single Princess Pink colour option only. The third in the list is the Matte Edition Scooty Pep Plus which is available in two colour options - Aqua Matte and Coral Matte.

At the heart of the TVS' economical scooter sits a BS 6 compliant 87.8 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke air-cooled engine. This unit is responsible for delivering 5 PS of maximum power at 6,500 rpm and 5.8 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine comes hooked to a CVT gearbox with torque sensor.

The key convenient features of the pint-sized scooter include a mobile charger and side stand alarm. It has a fairly low rider seat height of 768 mm. The anchoring duties on the scooter are performed by 110 mm drum brakes at both the ends.

It is one of the oldest entry-level scooters present in the Indian market. TVS Motor Company also recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.

The TVS Scooty Pep Plus doesn't have a direct rival as a majority of the scooters are either 110 cc or 125 cc models.