HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Triumph Tiger Sport 660 To Launch Today: Price Expectation

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 to launch today: Price expectation

The Tiger Sport 660 made its global debut in October last year.Based on the affordable Trident 660, the Tiger Sport 660 uses the same main frame, as well as engine and platform.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Mar 2022, 10:11 AM
At the heart of the new Tiger Sport 660 sits a 660cc, inline three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that has been rated to develop 80bhp of maximum power.
At the heart of the new Tiger Sport 660 sits a 660cc, inline three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that has been rated to develop 80bhp of maximum power.
At the heart of the new Tiger Sport 660 sits a 660cc, inline three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that has been rated to develop 80bhp of maximum power.
At the heart of the new Tiger Sport 660 sits a 660cc, inline three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that has been rated to develop 80bhp of maximum power.

Triumph Motorcycles India is gearing up for the launch of its much awaited Tiger Sport 660 ADV in the country. The new bike was listed on the Indian website a few weeks back and the company has also started bookings for the new model online at a token amount of 50,000. Soon after the launch today, the company plans to start the deliveries of the bike in the next few days.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Triumph Street Twin (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Street Twin
27 kmpl | 900 cc
₹ 7.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Triumph Street Scrambler 900 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Street Scrambler 900
NA
Add to compare
Triumph Tiger 900 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Tiger 900
888 cc
₹ 13.7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Triumph Bonneville Bobber (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
1200 cc
₹ 10.28 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Triumph Bonneville T120 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Bonneville T120
1200 cc
₹ 9.29 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The Tiger Sport 660 made its global debut in October last year. Some of the key features of the motorcycle include LED headlights, Bluetooth-ready TFT instrument console, two riding modes - Road and Rain, a switchable traction control and ABS.

Based on the affordable Trident 660, the Tiger Sport 660 uses the same main frame, as well as engine and platform. However, the rear subframe is updated for the bike's additional load that it is designed to carry as an adventure tourer.

(Also read | Upcoming Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler spotted for thee first time)

At the heart of the bike sits the same 660cc three-cylinder engine found on the Trident. It has been rated to deliver the same 81 bhp of power and 64Nm of torque. And the transmission includes a six-speed gearbox and an optional up/down quickshifter.

It is likely to be introduced in India in internationally available three colour choices - Lucerne Blue and Sapphire Black, Korosi Red and Graphite, and a minimalist Graphite and Black option.

The suspension duties on the bike will be handled by non-adjustable 41mm USD fork and a pre-load adjustable shock with a remote preload adjuster. It can also accommodate 17-litre of fuel which is three-litre more than the Trident model.

Expected price:

The Triumph Tiger Sport 660 will rival the likes of Kawasaki Versys 650 and Suzuki V-Storm 650 XT. It is expected to cost somewhere in the range of 8.50 lakh to 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

First Published Date: 29 Mar 2022, 10:09 AM IST
TAGS: Triumph Triumph Tiger Tiger Sport 660 Triumph Motorcycles India
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Komaki Electric Vehicle Division is all set to launch its new electric scooter DT 3000 on March 25. (File photo for representational purpose)
Komaki DT 3000 e-scooter, with 220-km range, to launch tomorrow: What to expect
Triton will be making its electric cars in India.
Tesla rival Triton to set up manufacturing plant in Gujarat
If you are primarily driving within city limits, the AMT is a good choice as long as you aren't an authentic driving enthusiast.
AMT or CVT: Which automatic transmission technology is better?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Toyota Fortuner to Mercedes GLC: Cars and SUVs to get expensive from April 1
Toyota Fortuner to Mercedes GLC: Cars and SUVs to get expensive from April 1
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 to launch today: Price expectation
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 to launch today: Price expectation
2022 Yamaha Force X sporty scooter launched
2022 Yamaha Force X sporty scooter launched
Citroen C3 SUV, slated to launch in India soon, goes into production
Citroen C3 SUV, slated to launch in India soon, goes into production
Aston Martin's upcoming entry-level supercar to feature electrified V8: Report
Aston Martin's upcoming entry-level supercar to feature electrified V8: Report

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city