Triumph Scrambler 400 XC deliveries begin in India

Triumph India has commenced deliveries of the Scrambler 400 XC in the Indian market. The Scrambler 400 X C is the new flagship 400 cc motorcycle in the brand's lineup. It sits above the Scrambler 400 X, which has found many takers in our country.

What is the price of the Triumph Scrambler 400 XC?

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC costs ₹2,94,147 ex-showroom. When compared, the Scrambler 400 X is priced at ₹2,67,352 ex-showroom.

What is different with the Scrambler 400 XC when compared to the Scrambler 400 X?

The Scrambler 400 XC features a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, both equipped with spoke rims. However, thanks to the cross-spoke design, these wheels are tubeless—offering a combination of durability and convenience. Additionally, the motorcycle now comes standard with a sump and engine guard for added protection. A tall windscreen is included to reduce windblast for the rider, while tank pads not only enhance the bike’s visual appeal but also provide better grip for the rider’s knees. Apart from this, there is also a high-mounted front mudguard to complete that off-road look.

The 2025 Triumph Scrambler 400 XC commands a ₹ 27,000 premium over the Scrambler 400 X, which feels justified given the tubeless spoke wheels and other enhancements

Can existing Scrambler 400 X owners upgrade to tubeless spoked rims?

The tubeless cross-spoke wheels for the Triumph Scrambler 400 XC are priced at ₹34,876 for the front and ₹36,875 for the rear, bringing the total to nearly ₹72,000 for the complete set. While these wheels promise improved durability and off-road performance, the upgrade comes at a steep cost. Triumph offers a warranty solely for manufacturing defects on these wheels—damage from bends or impacts isn’t covered. Additionally, replacing the standard alloy wheels with these imported cross-spoke units will void the vehicle’s warranty.

Also Read : 2025 Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Review: The off-roader you were looking for?

These wheels are not produced locally and are instead fully imported, which significantly contributes to their high price. The same OEM also supplies similar tubeless spoke wheels for Triumph’s larger models, including the Tiger 900 Rally Pro and Scrambler 1200 X. For those considering a new purchase, opting for the Scrambler 400 XC may be more practical, as it costs just ₹27,000 more than the 400 X and comes equipped with these wheels. However, current Scrambler 400 X owners have little alternative but to stick with the stock setup.

What are the colour options of the Triumph Scrambler 400 XC?

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC is offered in three colour schemes - Racing Yellow, Storm Grey and Vanilla White.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: