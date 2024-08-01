Triumph has announced discounts on the Scrambler 400 X and Speed 400.
The discounts are of ₹10,000 on both motorcycles.
The discounts are valid till 31st August only.
The offer was first announced on 1st July 2024 to mark the brand’s milestone of selling more than 50,000 of the India-produced Triumph 400cc bikes in over 50 countries.
The price for the Speed 400 will be Rs. 2.24 lakh ex-showroom
The Scrambler 400X will be priced at Rs. 2.54 lakh ex-showroom
Both motorcycles share the underpinnings.
However, there are few modifications made to suit the characterstics