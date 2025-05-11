Triumph Scrambler 400 XC teased ahead of India launch soon

Triumph Motorcycles India is all set to bring a new off-road-ready variant of the Scrambler 400 X , in the form of the Scrambler 400 XC and the upcoming offering has been officially teased on the brand’s social media channels. The upcoming Triumph Scrambler 400 XC is touted to be a more off-road spec version and the teaser image reveals a new yellow beak, hinting at the new paint option on the motorcycle.

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC: What to expect?

Triumph has been testing the Scrambler 400 XC for a while now, and previous spy shots gave us a glimpse of what we can expect from the motorcycle. The upcoming offering is likely to come equipped with cross-spoke tubeless wheels, a body-coloured beak and visor, a thicker aluminium sump guard to protect the engine, and possibly, slightly higher ground clearance.

The Triumph Scrambler 400 XC will retain most of the styling and mechanicals from the standard Scrambler 400 XC (Motorrad Magazin)

The upcoming Triumph Scrambler 400 XC is also expected to feature a new yellow paint scheme, as suggested in the teaser, along with new block-pattern graphics on the fuel tank to differentiate it better from the standard Scrambler 400 X. Power will continue to come from the familiar 398 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine tuned for 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The suspension setup could see mild revisions to accommodate the new tyres. That said, the braking setup is likely to remain the same on the Scrambler 400 XC.

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC: Expected price?

We recently told you that the Scrambler 400 XC is being listed at ₹2.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune) and we expect the launch price to be identical in other markets. This makes it about ₹27,000 more expensive than the standard Scrambler 400 X. Bookings for the upcoming offering have commenced unofficially at dealers, while the launch is likely to take place in a few days from now. Keep watching this space for all the action.

