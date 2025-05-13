HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Triumph Scrambler 400 Xc: Here's What The Modern Classic With Off Road Dna Package Offers

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC: Here's what the modern classic with off-road DNA package offers

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 May 2025, 18:15 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The Triumph Scrambler 400 XC blends retro design with functional off-road features, offering a versatile and accessible package for riders seeking both style and practical adventure capability.
Triumph Scrambler 400XC MY26
The 2026 Triumph Scrambler 400 XC will make use of the same TR series engine on the Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X and Speed 400 T.
Triumph Scrambler 400XC MY26
The 2026 Triumph Scrambler 400 XC will make use of the same TR series engine on the Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X and Speed 400 T.

Triumph Motorcycles has introduced the new Scrambler 400 XC in India, expanding its 400cc Modern Classic range. Positioned alongside the Scrambler 400X, this model takes a more rugged approach, aimed at riders looking for both classic design and genuine off-road ability. Rooted in Triumph’s 75-year Scrambler heritage, the 400 XC borrows styling cues and engineering elements from its larger siblings — the Scrambler 900 and 1200 — while adapting them to a lighter, more accessible platform. Here are five key highlights of the new model:

1 Styling

The Scrambler 400 XC carries over many visual elements that define Triumph’s Scrambler identity — such as the sculpted tank, upswept exhaust, and minimalist bodywork. However, these aren’t just cosmetic. Functional additions like a high-mounted front mudguard, compact windscreen, handguards, and engine protection (including a sump guard and crash bars) indicate that the XC is built with rougher roads in mind. It aims to serve riders who want a motorcycle that can manage occasional trail riding without compromising on-road comfort.

2 Ergonomics and off-road capability

Designed to be approachable for a wide range of riders, the 400 XC features a relatively low seat height and upright riding position, which contribute to better control, especially on uneven terrain. The suspension setup includes 43mm USD front forks and a rear monoshock, both offering 150mm of travel — more than what’s typically found in road-biased machines in this segment. The motorcycle rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cross-spoke wheels fitted with tubeless dual-purpose tires, making it suitable for light off-roading while retaining everyday usability.

3 Engine and performance

The TR-series engine developed by Triumph delivers 40 PS at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. While the figures aren’t class-leading on paper, the engine is tuned specifically for tractable power delivery, with a focus on low- and mid-range performance — traits that are useful in both city traffic and off-tarmac excursions. A twin-skin exhaust system not only adds to the visual appeal but also helps manage heat, especially during slow-speed rides.

4 Safety and convenience

Although it draws heavily on retro styling, the Scrambler 400 XC comes with a suite of modern electronic aids. These include ride-by-wire throttle, switchable traction control, and a dedicated off-road ABS mode, which disables ABS at the rear for better control on loose surfaces. Other practical features include all-LED lighting, a torque-assist clutch to reduce effort at the lever, a USB charging socket, and a key immobilizer for added security. The semi-digital instrument cluster presents essential information in a compact, easy-to-read format.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Triumph Scrambler 400 Xc (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Scrambler 400 XC
Engine Icon398 cc Mileage Icon27 kmpl
₹ 2.94 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Triumph Scrambler 400 X (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Engine Icon398.15 cc Mileage Icon28.3 kmpl
₹ 2.66 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X
Engine Icon1200 cc Mileage Icon20 kmpl
₹ 11.83 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Triumph Scrambler 900 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Scrambler 900
Engine Icon900.0 cc Mileage Icon23.2 kmpl
₹ 9.59 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Triumph Speed 400 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Speed 400
Engine Icon398.15 cc Mileage Icon34 kmpl
₹ 2.42 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Triumph Thruxton 400 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Triumph Thruxton 400
Engine Icon398.15 cc
₹ 2.60 - 2.90 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
5 Ownership and customisation

Triumph has focused on reducing the long-term cost of ownership. The Scrambler 400 XC comes with 16,000 km service intervals, which is unusually high for this displacement. A 5-year standard warranty and 1-year roadside assistance offer additional assurance, with options to extend both. Riders can also choose from over 20 factory accessories, ranging from luggage options to aesthetic upgrades, enabling them to tailor the bike to their needs without turning to the aftermarket.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 13 May 2025, 18:15 PM IST
TAGS: Triumph Scrambler 400 X Scrambler 400 XC Triumph Scrambler 400 X Triumph Scrambler 400 XC

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.