Triumph Scrambler 400 XC vs Scrambler 400 X: Here's what separates the two

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 May 2025, 11:42 AM
  • Triumph's Scrambler 400 XC adds off-road features and unique styling to its 400cc lineup. It is the new top-end variant in Scrambler's lineup.
Both motorcycles use the same platform and engine but there are few changes to differentiate the XC model from the X.
Triumph Motorcycles has added another 400cc model to its Indian lineup with the Scrambler 400 XC, a new model above the standard Scrambler 400 X. Though both motorcycles have the same mechanical basis, the XC model brings a few factory-installed upgrades to appeal to riders looking for off-road capability and unique styling. Below is an outline of how the two bikes compare along major areas.

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC vs Scrambler 400 X: Design

On the visual front, the Scrambler 400 XC sets itself apart with a more rugged, adventure-faring attitude. Triumph has provided it with cross-spoke tubeless wheels, which provide an advantage both aesthetically and in reality when riding on rough terrain. The addition of a beak-style front mudguard, flyscreen body-coloured, and increased crash protection at the engine section further enhances its rugged profile.

Another place where the XC distinguishes itself is with its unique colour options—Racing Yellow, Storm Grey, and Vanilla White—providing riders with a new colour palette that's not found on the base model. These additions make the XC immediately identifiable and trail-capable straight out of the showroom.

2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX unveiled. Built for track use and limited to 1,200 units

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC vs Scrambler 400 X: Specs

Beneath the styling improvements, the Scrambler 400 XC uses the same heart as the base 400 X. It is powered by a 398cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor, calibrated to deliver 39.45 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The powertrain, common with the Speed 400, is famous for its wide torque band and free-flowing delivery, making it just as competent for town runs as well as light off-roading.

The chassis and suspension setup remain unchanged, preserving the balance between everyday usability and occasional trail excursions.

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC vs Scrambler 400 X: Features

Not only is its rugged look what distinguishes the XC, but also the factory-fitted accessories it arrives with as standard. While motorcyclists can still accessorise the standard Scrambler 400 X to the same extent, the XC comes with the must-have adventure upgrades already bolted on, including an alloy sump guard and engine crash bars. It avoids owners taking the time and expense of doing this after purchase and provides greater value to those intending to venture off-mainstream trails.

These enhancements also improve the bike's readiness for mild trail rides, adding peace of mind when tackling uneven roads or rocky tracks.

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC vs Scrambler 400 X: Price

The Triumph Scrambler 400 XC retails at 2.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), a 27,000 premium over the regular Scrambler 400 X. Yes, that sounds like a big leap, but the value is in the ready-to-ride package. If one wouldn't have otherwise bought these accessories themselves, then the XC provides a factory-supported, bundled package ready to roll out of the box.

First Published Date: 21 May 2025, 11:42 AM IST
Triumph Triumph India Scrambler 400 X Scrambler 400 XC

