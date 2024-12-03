Triumph Scrambler 400 X get 12,500 worth free accessories for December

Triumph India has announced year-end offers for the Scrambler 400 X . The manufacturer is offering accessories worth ₹12,500 with the motorcycle. It will come with a luggage rack kit, a coated windscreen and a high mudguard. For protection, there would be a tank pad and a lower engine bars. Triumph will also give a T-shirt to the customer. It is important to note that this offer is applicable only for December.

What are the colour options of the Triumph Scrambler 400 X?

Triumph offers the Scrambler 400 X in Phantom Black/ Silver Ice, Matt Khaki Green/Fusion White and Carnival Red/ Phantom Black colour schemes. The brand recently launched a new colour called Pearl Metallic White. If you get the white colour scheme the the header, exhaust pipe and sump guard are blacked-out.

Watch: Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change

What are the specifications of the Triumph Scrambler 400 X?

Triumph Scrambler 400 X, the Speed 400 and the Speed T4 share the same 398.15 cc, liquid-cooled unit but use a slightly different state of tune. In the Scrambler 400 X, it puts out 39.5 bhp and a peak torque output of 37.5 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

What are the differences between the Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X?

The Scrambler 400 X comes with a headlight grille, regular mirrors instead of bar-ends, knuckle guards, a bash plate, a different exhaust and a larger front wheel. There are dual-purpose tyres and switchable ABS.

(Read more: Triumph Scrambler 400 X first ride review: Another hit for Triumph?)

There is also a difference between the hardware of the two motorcycles. The suspension has been enhanced to offer an additional 10 mm of travel at the front and 20 mm at the rear in comparison to the Speed 400. The total suspension travel measures 150 mm at both the front and rear. The Scrambler 400X features a larger 320 mm disc brake at the front, while the rear disc remains unchanged. However, the front brake lacks the sharpness found in the Speed 400, as Triumph has opted for non-sintered brake pads. This choice aims to deliver a more progressive braking feel rather than a sudden bite.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: