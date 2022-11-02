This Royal Enfield Classic 350 bobber is a handbuilt attention grabber

This Royal Enfield Classic 350 is modified by Neev Motorcycles. It has been given a bobber treatment and gets cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades.

Royal Enfield's motorcycles are known to have very customization friendly. If a shop has to make a custom motorcycle, there is a high chance that they will take a Royal Enfield as a base for the customized motorcycle. Here, is a customized motorcycle by Neev Motorcycles. The modification shop used a Royal Enfield Classic 350 and created a custom build that they call “Mighty".

As can be seen from the image, there are several cosmetic changes made to the Classic 350. The chassis and the fenders have been redesigned. The swingarm is custom-built. Fork covers and carburettor covers have been fitted to give more aesthetic appeal to the motorcycle. Then there is the fuel tank itself, which also has a custom paint job just like the rest of the motorcycle.

The seat on the motorcycle is new and it looks like a bobber seat. A bolt-on rear seat is available for the passenger which does come with a backrest. To protect the underbelly, an engine protection cover has been installed. The handlebar is new and is fitted with risers so that the rider does not get tired on long rides. The tank badges are made up of brass.

There are also some high-end after-market accessories installed on the motorcycle. There is an upgraded LED headlamp in the front, an LED tail lamp and new turn indicators. The motorcycle is also fitted with an upgraded air filter sourced from K&N. This should help the engine to breathe better. Apart from this, there is also an after-market exhaust.

Other upgrades on the motorcycle are bar-end mirrors, a digital speedometer and a rear tyre hugger. There are different grips and footpegs as well. However, the position of the footpegs has not been changed. The motorcycle is running on 17-inch wheels which are wrapped in Pirelli angel ST 180/55 tyres.

