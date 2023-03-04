This modified Royal Enfield Classic 500 will definitely turn heads on the roads!

Royal Enfield is one of the most popular two-wheeler manufacturers in the Indian market. The product that helped Royal Enfield the most is the Classic 350. The brand also used to sell a more powerful version of the motorcycle which was the Classic 500. Because the Classic was such a big hit in the Indian market, many owners have decided to modify their motorcycles.

Here is one customization job done by Eimor Customs on the Royal Enfield Classic 500. Most customization shops choose Royal Enfields because they are relatively easier to work on and can be modified into different body styles. This build is named Arsenal by Eimor Customs. At first glance, a person would not be able to tell that it is a Royal Enfield underneath.

Up-front, there is an all-new headlamp setup. It gets twin circular headlamps, both units are different in colour but they do get a protective grille. There are new fenders and after-market alloy wheels. The spoked wheels are wrapped in dual-purpose tyres that are significantly wider than the stock tyres. Moreover, the sidewalls now get the name of the motorcycle printed onto them in white.

The fuel tank is finished in camo green colour and gets the name Arsenal printed on it. The stock instrument cluster has been replaced with an aftermarket unit. The stock seat has been removed and it now gets a custom flat seat with stitching. The stock tail lamp and fender have also been removed. Instead, there is a new tyre hugger in place. There are new grips and a custom leg guard as well.

Eimor Customs has not made any changes to the Classic 500's engine. The engine produces 27.2 bhp of power and 41.3 Nm of torque. However, the motorcycle is now fitted with a new exhaust. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.

