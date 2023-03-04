HT Auto
This modified Royal Enfield Classic 500 will definitely turn heads on the roads!

Royal Enfield is one of the most popular two-wheeler manufacturers in the Indian market. The product that helped Royal Enfield the most is the Classic 350. The brand also used to sell a more powerful version of the motorcycle which was the Classic 500. Because the Classic was such a big hit in the Indian market, many owners have decided to modify their motorcycles.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 04 Mar 2023, 15:33 PM
Eimor Customs has made several cosmetic changes. The only mechanical change they have made is the new exhaust.
Eimor Customs has modified a Royal Enfield Classic 500. The shop has named this build Arsenal.
The motorcycle retains its fuel tank but now gets custom camo green paint scheme with Arsenal written on it. 
There are new custom grips finished in green colour as well as bar-end turn indicators. 
The spoked wheels are wrapped in dual-sport tyres that are wider than the stock units. 
There is an all-new headlamp. It gets two circular units, both of which are finished in different colours. There is also a protective grille on them. 
The tyres also get Arsenal written on them in white while the spokes are finished in black. 
Apart from the green paint scheme, the rest of the motorcycle is finished in black. 
The stock seat has been removed and replaced with a slim single piece unit that gets green stitching. 
The stock instrument cluster has been replaced with an after-market unit. There is also a custom leg guard that goes with the design of the motorcycle.
The rear tail lamp is removed and a new tyre hugger is installed along with a tail tidy.
The motorcycle does not get any modifications to the engine except for the new exhaust system. 
Eimor Customs has made several cosmetic changes. The only mechanical change they have made is the new exhaust.
Eimor Customs has modified a Royal Enfield Classic 500. The shop has named this build Arsenal.
Eimor Customs has modified a Royal Enfield Classic 500. The shop has named this build Arsenal.
The motorcycle retains its fuel tank but now gets custom camo green paint scheme with Arsenal written on it. 
The motorcycle retains its fuel tank but now gets custom camo green paint scheme with Arsenal written on it. 
There are new custom grips finished in green colour as well as bar-end turn indicators. 
There are new custom grips finished in green colour as well as bar-end turn indicators. 
The spoked wheels are wrapped in dual-sport tyres that are wider than the stock units. 
The spoked wheels are wrapped in dual-sport tyres that are wider than the stock units. 
There is an all-new headlamp. It gets two circular units, both of which are finished in different colours. There is also a protective grille on them. 
There is an all-new headlamp. It gets two circular units, both of which are finished in different colours. There is also a protective grille on them. 
The tyres also get Arsenal written on them in white while the spokes are finished in black. 
The tyres also get Arsenal written on them in white while the spokes are finished in black. 
Apart from the green paint scheme, the rest of the motorcycle is finished in black. 
Apart from the green paint scheme, the rest of the motorcycle is finished in black. 
The stock seat has been removed and replaced with a slim single piece unit that gets green stitching. 
The stock seat has been removed and replaced with a slim single piece unit that gets green stitching. 
The stock instrument cluster has been replaced with an after-market unit. There is also a custom leg guard that goes with the design of the motorcycle.
The stock instrument cluster has been replaced with an after-market unit. There is also a custom leg guard that goes with the design of the motorcycle.
The rear tail lamp is removed and a new tyre hugger is installed along with a tail tidy.
The rear tail lamp is removed and a new tyre hugger is installed along with a tail tidy.
The motorcycle does not get any modifications to the engine except for the new exhaust system. 
The motorcycle does not get any modifications to the engine except for the new exhaust system. 

Here is one customization job done by Eimor Customs on the Royal Enfield Classic 500. Most customization shops choose Royal Enfields because they are relatively easier to work on and can be modified into different body styles. This build is named Arsenal by Eimor Customs. At first glance, a person would not be able to tell that it is a Royal Enfield underneath.

Up-front, there is an all-new headlamp setup. It gets twin circular headlamps, both units are different in colour but they do get a protective grille. There are new fenders and after-market alloy wheels. The spoked wheels are wrapped in dual-purpose tyres that are significantly wider than the stock tyres. Moreover, the sidewalls now get the name of the motorcycle printed onto them in white.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified tastefully into a cruiser

The fuel tank is finished in camo green colour and gets the name Arsenal printed on it. The stock instrument cluster has been replaced with an aftermarket unit. The stock seat has been removed and it now gets a custom flat seat with stitching. The stock tail lamp and fender have also been removed. Instead, there is a new tyre hugger in place. There are new grips and a custom leg guard as well.

Eimor Customs has not made any changes to the Classic 500's engine. The engine produces 27.2 bhp of power and 41.3 Nm of torque. However, the motorcycle is now fitted with a new exhaust. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.

