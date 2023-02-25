HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Classic 350 Modified Tastefully Into A Cruiser

Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified tastefully into a cruiser

The Classis 350 is the most successful motorcycle to roll out from Royal Enfield's factory. The motorcycle was first launched in 2009 and the new generation was launched in 2021. Many people have modified their Classic 350s so that they stand out or they need a different style of motorcycle. Royal Enfield is quite popular when it comes to modified motorcycles. This is probably because their motorcycles are easy to work on and can be modified into different body styles.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 25 Feb 2023, 17:46 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
This Classic 350 now gets 17-inch spoked wheels and shock absorbers from Thunderbird.
This Classic 350 now gets 17-inch spoked wheels and shock absorbers from Thunderbird.
This Classic 350 now gets 17-inch spoked wheels and shock absorbers from Thunderbird.
This Classic 350 now gets 17-inch spoked wheels and shock absorbers from Thunderbird.

Here is a Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified by Eimor Customs. The motorcycle has gone through some extensive changes. It now gets 17-inch wheels and wider tyres. This alone has improved the stance of the motorcycle. However, there are still spoked wheels which means no tubeless tyres.

The paint job on the motorcycle is something that really stands out. It is finished in matte black with gold leaf work and hand-pin striping. There are tank pads on the sides as well so that the rider can grab the tank better. The foot pegs on the Classic 350 have also been changed.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
349.34 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
349 cc
₹1.76 - 2.08 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Benelli Imperiale 400 (HT Auto photo)
Benelli Imperiale 400
374 cc
₹1.89 - 2.11 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Cb350rs (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cb350rs
348.36 cc
₹1.9 - 1.98 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bajaj Dominar 400 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Dominar 400
373.3 cc
₹1.92 - 2.12 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jawa Perak (HT Auto photo)
Jawa Perak
334 cc
₹1.95 - 2.12 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Also Read : Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 spotted ahead of launch

The fuel tank gets a custom moniker that says Are who is the Greek god of war and courage. The seats on the motorcycle are also new. Eimor Customs say that the seats are designed ergonomically for comfort. The shop has also given a backrest to the pillion. The front headlamp has also been replaced with a 5.5-inch LED headlamp.

There are new turn indicators and tail lamp as well.
There are new turn indicators and tail lamp as well.
There are new turn indicators and tail lamp as well.
There are new turn indicators and tail lamp as well.

Eimor Customs has replaced the stock front shock absorbers with the Thunderbird ones. Because of this, the motorcycle now has a slightly aggressive stance. The shock absorbers are also covered with fork gaiters. Moreover, there is a new crash guard installed which is also finished in black.

Mechanically, there are no changes. So, it continues to come with a 346 cc, single-cylinder, long-stroke engine. The engine is now blacked-out and there is a new exhaust as well. It is the MotoTorque Beat silencer.

First Published Date: 25 Feb 2023, 17:46 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Classic 350 Vehicle modification car modification bike modification
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
What's hurting UK car industry and why the pain may last
The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Royal_Enfield_Continental_GT_650_7
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is the spiritual successor to Continental GT 535
Yamaha MT-15 is now offered in a new Metallic Black paint scheme.
2023 Yamaha MT-15 launched: 5 things to know
The Hero Xoom looks sporty and is quick to grab your attention with its H-shaped LED DRLs and sharp lines
Hero Xoom 110 scooter deliveries begin in India
Some SUVs that are on sale in India for under ₹15 lakh.
Which SUV to buy in 2023 under 15 lakh? Hyundai Creta to Mahindra Thar
Volkswagen ID.3 is one of the most important models in the brand's ID-badged electric car lineup.
Volkswagen teases ID.3 electric car ahead of March 1 debut

Latest News

BMW X6 M Competition is all about performance
BMW X6 M Competition is all about performance
Volkswagen to build own US plant for new Scout brand: Report
Volkswagen to build own US plant for new Scout brand: Report
River Indie vs Ola S1 vs Ather 450X vs TVS iQube vs Bajaj Chetak: Spec comparo
River Indie vs Ola S1 vs Ather 450X vs TVS iQube vs Bajaj Chetak: Spec comparo
This Chinese electric car comes with an optional inflatable airbed
This Chinese electric car comes with an optional inflatable airbed
New BMW X5 M Competition marks debut of brand's 48V technology
New BMW X5 M Competition marks debut of brand's 48V technology

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city