HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Tesla Rival Triton Ev To Launch Hydrogen Fuel Two Wheelers In India

Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India

US-based Triton Electric Vehicle had earlier said that it will set up its  manufacturing facility in Bhuj, Gujarat. The EV maker is known for its large electric SUVs.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jul 2022, 13:19 PM
Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.

US-based Triton Electric Vehicle is all set to launch its first models in India. The company has announced that it will launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers powered by hydrogen fuel soon. The EV maker will manufacture these models in India. The launch timeline has not been revealed yet. Earlier in March, the Tesla rival had announced that it has selected Bhuj in Gujarat to set up its first manufacturing facility in India.

Himangshu Patel, CEO and Co-Founder at Triton Electric Vehicle made the announcement on Friday. He said, “Very soon we will have our first two-wheeler on Indian roads," as he confirmed that the EV maker is currently in the production phase of the upcoming two-wheeler and three-wheeler. “Since our priority is to drive the new age mobility, hydrogen-fuel-run vehicles are natural advancements for Triton EV," Patel added.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹29,900 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹35,700 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge
₹38,700 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra
₹40,700 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev
₹59,900 - 62,000 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie
₹64,990 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Triton EV's Bhuj facility is set up on a land spread across more than 600 acres. The plant, when completed, will be three million square feet in size. The hydrogen-based vehicles to be manufactured by Triton EV in India are being developed at its R&D centre in Anand near Ahmedabad, capital of Gujarat. The facility will also double up as Triton EV's global R&D centre. For global markets, Triton EV offers electric cars, trucks and special purpose vehicles.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read: Tork Motors finally begins delivery of Kratos and Kratos R electric motorcycles seven months after the launch)

Tritone EV was earlier expected to set up its facility in Telangana. The company showcased its eight-seater H electric SUV last year in Hyderabad while announcing its India plan. It said that the company aims to set up a local manufacturing facility in order to make electric cars, SUVs and pickup trucks in the country, which would be sold in India and shipped to other South-East Asian markets as well.

First Published Date: 23 Jul 2022, 13:19 PM IST
TAGS: Triton EV Tesla hydrogen vehicles hydrogen bikes Triton Electric Vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

India cricketer Mohammad Shami poses next to his new Jaguar car. (Image courtesy: The LinkedIn page of Amit Garg)
Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami buys Jaguar F-Type sports car worth Rs. 1 Crore
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
File photo used for representational purpose only
Delhi govt has good news for women looking to take up professional taxi driving

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will get a separate EV mode meant for the Electric Hybrid variants of the upcoming compact SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to get separate EV mode in Electric Hybrid variant
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara will be officially revealed on July 20th.
Maruti Grand Vitara confirmed to get panoramic sunroof
Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.
Mahindra Scorpio-N introductory prices for automatic and 4WD variants revealed
File photo of air pollution. (Used for representational purpose)
Diesel BS 4 cars to be banned in Delhi? Check new policy to battle air pollution
2022 Ather 450X has been introduced in India. 
All-new Ather 450X Gen 3 launched with longer range and more features

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Triumph reveals more details about TE-1 electric motorcycle prototype
Triumph reveals more details about TE-1 electric motorcycle prototype
Tesla has an exclusive lane at this state border
Tesla has an exclusive lane at this state border
In pics: GM's Cadillac Celestiq Concept, will spawn flagship electric sedan
In pics: GM's Cadillac Celestiq Concept, will spawn flagship electric sedan
Mahindra XUV700 SUV receives 1.5 lakh bookings since launch
Mahindra XUV700 SUV receives 1.5 lakh bookings since launch
Hyundai's first EV facility in US to get $1.8 bn in tax sops and other benefits
Hyundai's first EV facility in US to get $1.8 bn in tax sops and other benefits

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city