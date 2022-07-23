HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tork Kratos, Kratos R E Bike Deliveries Begin 7 Months After Launch In India

Tork Kratos, Kratos R e-bike deliveries begin 7 months after launch in India

Tork Motors had launched the new Kratos electric bike in India back in January this year at a price of 1.02 lakh. It took the EV maker nearly seven months to start delivery.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jul 2022, 11:28 AM
The new Kratos by Tork Motors has been priced at ₹1.02 lakh (ex-showroom).
The new Kratos by Tork Motors has been priced at ₹1.02 lakh (ex-showroom).
The new Kratos by Tork Motors has been priced at ₹1.02 lakh (ex-showroom).
The new Kratos by Tork Motors has been priced at ₹1.02 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tork Motors has finally started deliveries of its electric motorcycles Kratos and Kratos R to its customers. On Friday, the company announced that the deliveries have started across five cities in India in the initial phase. The two electric bikes were launched earlier this year. The deliveries were scheduled to start in April. However, due to the ongoing chip shortage crisis, the electric two-wheeler manufacturer had to delay the delivery process by another three months.

Tork Motors had launched the new Kratos electric bike in India back in January this year at a price of 1.02 lakh. The bike was introduced in two versions - Kratos and Kratos R. It took the EV maker nearly seven months to start delivery. The company delivered the first 20 units to the customers on Friday. Initially, Tork Motors will be offering these electric motorcycles to its customers in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Delhi. The company plans to expand its reach to other cities across India later on.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹29,900 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹35,700 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge
₹38,700 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra
₹40,700 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev
₹59,900 - 62,000 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie
₹64,990 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Tork Kratos electric bike gets an IP67-rated 4 Kwh lithium-ion battery pack with system voltage of 48V. It has an IDC range of 180 km while the real world range stands at 120 km. It has been rated to achieve a top speed of 100 kmph. It gets an Axial Flux type electric motor with a max power of 7.5 Kw and a peak torque output of 28 Nm. The initial 0-40 kmph of acceleration is achieved in 4 seconds, claims the company. The higher-spec Kratos R gets a more powerful motor which delivers 9.0 Kw of peak power, 38 Nm peak torque and also has a higher top speed of 105 kmph, when compared to the standard model.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Fast charging is only made available in the Kratos R motorcycle along with some other additional connectivity features such as Geofencing, Find my vehicle feature, Motorwalk assist, Crash alert, Vacation mode, Track mode analysis as well as Smart charge analysis.

While the standard model is only available in a single white colour option, the higher-spec model comes in a range of choices such as White, Blue, Red and Black.

First Published Date: 23 Jul 2022, 11:28 AM IST
TAGS: Kratos Kratos R Tork Motors Tork Kratos Tork Kratos R Electric vehicle EVs
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

India cricketer Mohammad Shami poses next to his new Jaguar car. (Image courtesy: The LinkedIn page of Amit Garg)
Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami buys Jaguar F-Type sports car worth Rs. 1 Crore
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
File photo used for representational purpose only
Delhi govt has good news for women looking to take up professional taxi driving

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will get a separate EV mode meant for the Electric Hybrid variants of the upcoming compact SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to get separate EV mode in Electric Hybrid variant
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara will be officially revealed on July 20th.
Maruti Grand Vitara confirmed to get panoramic sunroof
Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.
Mahindra Scorpio-N introductory prices for automatic and 4WD variants revealed
File photo of air pollution. (Used for representational purpose)
Diesel BS 4 cars to be banned in Delhi? Check new policy to battle air pollution
2022 Ather 450X has been introduced in India. 
All-new Ather 450X Gen 3 launched with longer range and more features

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

F1: Ferrari's Carlos Sainz to lose 10 spots at French Grand Prix starting grid
F1: Ferrari's Carlos Sainz to lose 10 spots at French Grand Prix starting grid
Triumph reveals more details about TE-1 electric motorcycle prototype
Triumph reveals more details about TE-1 electric motorcycle prototype
Tesla has an exclusive lane at this state border
Tesla has an exclusive lane at this state border
In pics: GM's Cadillac Celestiq Concept, will spawn flagship electric sedan
In pics: GM's Cadillac Celestiq Concept, will spawn flagship electric sedan
Mahindra XUV700 SUV receives 1.5 lakh bookings since launch
Mahindra XUV700 SUV receives 1.5 lakh bookings since launch

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city