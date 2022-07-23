Tork Kratos, Kratos R e-bike deliveries begin 7 months after launch in India

Tork Motors had launched the new Kratos electric bike in India back in January this year at a price of ₹ 1.02 lakh. It took the EV maker nearly seven months to start delivery.

Tork Motors has finally started deliveries of its electric motorcycles Kratos and Kratos R to its customers. On Friday, the company announced that the deliveries have started across five cities in India in the initial phase. The two electric bikes were launched earlier this year. The deliveries were scheduled to start in April. However, due to the ongoing chip shortage crisis, the electric two-wheeler manufacturer had to delay the delivery process by another three months.

Tork Motors had launched the new Kratos electric bike in India back in January this year at a price of ₹1.02 lakh. The bike was introduced in two versions - Kratos and Kratos R. It took the EV maker nearly seven months to start delivery. The company delivered the first 20 units to the customers on Friday. Initially, Tork Motors will be offering these electric motorcycles to its customers in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Delhi. The company plans to expand its reach to other cities across India later on.

Tork Kratos electric bike gets an IP67-rated 4 Kwh lithium-ion battery pack with system voltage of 48V. It has an IDC range of 180 km while the real world range stands at 120 km. It has been rated to achieve a top speed of 100 kmph. It gets an Axial Flux type electric motor with a max power of 7.5 Kw and a peak torque output of 28 Nm. The initial 0-40 kmph of acceleration is achieved in 4 seconds, claims the company. The higher-spec Kratos R gets a more powerful motor which delivers 9.0 Kw of peak power, 38 Nm peak torque and also has a higher top speed of 105 kmph, when compared to the standard model.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Fast charging is only made available in the Kratos R motorcycle along with some other additional connectivity features such as Geofencing, Find my vehicle feature, Motorwalk assist, Crash alert, Vacation mode, Track mode analysis as well as Smart charge analysis.

While the standard model is only available in a single white colour option, the higher-spec model comes in a range of choices such as White, Blue, Red and Black.

First Published Date: