Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 launched in India, priced at 3.39 lakh

The new Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 has been launched in India just days after its global debut. It is a scrambler-styled offering based on the RE Interceptor 650 and is priced from ₹3.39 lakh, going up to ₹3.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Bear 650 is the fifth motorcycle based on the 650 platform and gets a host of changes to adapt to its scrambler character.

Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 Design

The Interceptor Bear 650 takes cues from the scramblers of the 1960s and ‘70s. The bike looks like a more stripped-down version of the INT 650 keeping the bare essentials while beefing up some parts to handle the rough trail. There’s a new paint scheme, a scrambler-styled seat and a number board on the side panels. The bike also gets upgraded to all-LED lighting and rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels with dual-purpose MRF Nylorex tyres.

The Interceptor Bear 650 gets a full-colour TFT screen with in-built navigation

Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 Hardware

The RE Interceptor Bear 650 gets upgraded hardware including 43 mm Showa USD front forks with 130 mm of travel, while the rear gets new twin shock absorbers with 115 mm of travel. The ground clearance stands at 184 mm, while the seat height has gone up to 830 mm, the tallest on any RE 650 offering. The rest of the cycle parts remain the same but the front brake disc is larger at 320 mm than the one on the Interceptor 650. The bike also gets switchable dual-channel ABS, while a full-colour TFT screen with the in-built navigation system has been introduced from the new Himalayan.

Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 Engine

Power on the INT Bear 650 will come from the familiar 648 cc parallel-twin engine tuned for 47 bhp at 7,150 rpm and 57 Nm of peak torque at 5,150 rpm, 5 Nm more than the INT 650, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike also gets a new two-into-one exhaust system that helps bring the weight down on the bike. The Bear 650 has a kerb weight of 216 kg, 2 kg less than the Interceptor.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 carries the same 648 parallel-twin motor but makes 5 Nm more torque over the INT 650

The new Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 does not have a direct rival and brings a different flair to the middleweight category. The motorcycle will be available at RE dealerships and deliveries will commence in a few days. The Bear 650 is also one of the key showcases at EICMA this year by Royal Enfield apart from the new Flying Flea C6, Himalayan Rally and more motorcycles.

