Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Top five facts

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 arrives in two variants, Retro and Metro, which have many differences.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Aug 2022, 13:14 PM
Royal Enfield has finally launched the Hunter 350 after making the motorcycle for over five years. Royal Enfield has launched the Hunter 350 motorcycle at a starting price of 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hunter 350 arrives in two variants - Metro and Retro. These two variants vary considerably in the kit on offer and the overall appearance of the motorcycle. The middleweight motorcycle comes further, strengthening Royal Enfield's presence in the segment. The engine of this motorcycle is the same that works in Meteor 350 and Classic 350.

Here are some key facts about the Royal Enfield Hunter 350.

(Also Read: Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Differences between variants)

Engine

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes powered by a 349cc single-cylinder twin-valve engine that is shared with other siblings. This engine churns out 20.2 hp of peak power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm in the Hunter 350, just like it does in Meteor and Classic 350. However, Royal Enfield claims that fuel and ignition maps have been tweaked on the Hunter. This engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox and allows the motorcycle to run at a top speed of 114 kmph.

Design

The middleweight motorcycle gets a retro-themed appearance, blended with modern styling elements. The round-shaped headlamp gets an LED unit, while the taillight comes sporting an LED unit in the Metro variant and a halogen unit in the Retro variant. The turn indicators too come with a unique appearance in the Metro variant. The grab rails too are different in two variants. The Metro variant of the motorcycle runs on 17-inch alloy wheels, while Retro gets multi-spoke wheels.

Features

The round-shaped instrument cluster is a crucial point in this segment. The Metro variant gets a large digital display along with the analogue instrument cluster, while the Retro variant sports a smaller digital display at the instrument cluster.

Chassis

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets a brand new chassis. The Hunter 350 is the smallest and the lightest motorcycle in the Royal Enfield portfolio, weighing in at just 181 kgs. That’s a total of 14 kgs lighter than the Classic 350. The Hunter also has a 20 mm shorter wheelbase than the Classic, and seat height is 800 mm.

Competitors

Priced between Rs. 1.50 lakh to Rs. 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom), Royal Enfield Hunter 350 competes with rivals such as the TVS Ronin, Honda CB 350 RS and the Jawa 42.

First Published Date: 09 Aug 2022, 13:14 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Royal Enfield Hunter 350
