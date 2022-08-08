HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Differences Between Variants

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Differences between variants

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes available in two different variants - Metro and Retro, which come with their own distinctiveness across different segments.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Aug 2022, 10:36 AM
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes blending retro styling with modern features. (Royal Enfield)
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes blending retro styling with modern features. (Royal Enfield)
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes blending retro styling with modern features. (Royal Enfield)
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes blending retro styling with modern features.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has finally been launched in the Indian market. Available in two different variants, Retro and Metro, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes priced at 1.50 lakh and 1.64 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The Metro variant comes in two different trim options Dapper and Rebel, priced at 1.64 lakh and 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

(Also Read: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launched at 1.50 lakh)

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 shares several components with its other siblings Classic 350 and Meteor 350. For example, the 349cc single-cylinder twin-valve engine is shared with other siblings. This engine churns out 20.2 hp of peak power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm in the Hunter 350, just like it does in Meteor and Classic 350. However, Royal Enfield claims that fuel and ignition maps have been tweaked on the Hunter.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹1.7 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
349 cc
₹1.76 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kabira Mobility Km 4000 (HT Auto photo)
Kabira Mobility Km 4000
₹1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar N250 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar N250
249.07 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Yamaha Fzs 25 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fzs 25
249 cc
₹1.39 - 1.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Yamaha Mt-15 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Mt-15
155 cc
₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

While the motorcycle comes with distinctive elements compared to its siblings, the two variants Retro and Metro too are different from each other in regard to various elements and features. Here are the variants explained in terms of differences between them.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro vs Metro: Instrument cluster

The first difference that comes to notice is the distinctive instrument clusters in both variants. The Metro comes with a fancy-looking instrument cluster with a larger digital display, borrowed from the Meteor and Scram. The Retro on the other hand gets a basic-looking speedo console with a smaller digital display.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro vs Metro: taillight and grab rail

The taillights too come different in each of the variants. The Metro gets LED taillight and round indicators, while Retro comes with conventional halogen taillight and rectangular indicators. The Metro comes with a sleek and stylish rear grab rail, while the Retro features a rudimentary tubular grab rail.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro vs Metro: Wheels and tyres

Both the Metro and Retro variants come running on the same 17-inch wheels. However, there are differences in terms of styling and tyres they are wrapped with. The Retro comes with wire-spoke wheels, while the Metro gets alloy wheels. The Retro features 110/80-17 and 120/80-17 tubed tyres for front and rear respectively. The Metro on the other hand gets chunkier tyres, with a 110/70-17 front and 140/70-17 rear.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro vs Metro: Brake and ABS

The Retro gets a front disc and rear drum brake along with a single channel ABS, while the Metro gets disc brakes on the front and rear. Besides the 270 mm rear disc brake, the Metro comes with a dual channel ABS setup.

First Published Date: 08 Aug 2022, 10:35 AM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Hunter 350
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built

Trending this Week

Ola electric car design concept hints at a battery electric hatchback. (Image: Twitter/Bhavish Aggarwal)
Ola Electric to unveil its first electric car on India's 75th Independence Day
Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Royal Enfield CEO unveils Hunter 350 motorcycle ahead of August 7 launch
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹23.90 lakh.
Scorpio-N record bookings help Mahindra shares to soar
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Ford F-150 Lightning pick-ups act as mobile power sources during Kentucky floods
Ford F-150 Lightning pick-ups act as mobile power sources during Kentucky floods
Land Rover to reinvent Discovery, may discontinue Discovery Sport: Report
Land Rover to reinvent Discovery, may discontinue Discovery Sport: Report
Hand-crafted Bentley Bacalar exclusive series nears completion
Hand-crafted Bentley Bacalar exclusive series nears completion
Volkswagen to buy autonomous driving tech worth $4 billion from Israel company
Volkswagen to buy autonomous driving tech worth $4 billion from Israel company
Chinese EV maker Nio to make a smartphone
Chinese EV maker Nio to make a smartphone

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city