Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Differences between variants

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes available in two different variants - Metro and Retro, which come with their own distinctiveness across different segments.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has finally been launched in the Indian market. Available in two different variants, Retro and Metro, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes priced at ₹1.50 lakh and ₹1.64 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The Metro variant comes in two different trim options Dapper and Rebel, priced at ₹1.64 lakh and ₹1.68 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 shares several components with its other siblings Classic 350 and Meteor 350. For example, the 349cc single-cylinder twin-valve engine is shared with other siblings. This engine churns out 20.2 hp of peak power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm in the Hunter 350, just like it does in Meteor and Classic 350. However, Royal Enfield claims that fuel and ignition maps have been tweaked on the Hunter.

While the motorcycle comes with distinctive elements compared to its siblings, the two variants Retro and Metro too are different from each other in regard to various elements and features. Here are the variants explained in terms of differences between them.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro vs Metro: Instrument cluster

The first difference that comes to notice is the distinctive instrument clusters in both variants. The Metro comes with a fancy-looking instrument cluster with a larger digital display, borrowed from the Meteor and Scram. The Retro on the other hand gets a basic-looking speedo console with a smaller digital display.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro vs Metro: taillight and grab rail

The taillights too come different in each of the variants. The Metro gets LED taillight and round indicators, while Retro comes with conventional halogen taillight and rectangular indicators. The Metro comes with a sleek and stylish rear grab rail, while the Retro features a rudimentary tubular grab rail.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro vs Metro: Wheels and tyres

Both the Metro and Retro variants come running on the same 17-inch wheels. However, there are differences in terms of styling and tyres they are wrapped with. The Retro comes with wire-spoke wheels, while the Metro gets alloy wheels. The Retro features 110/80-17 and 120/80-17 tubed tyres for front and rear respectively. The Metro on the other hand gets chunkier tyres, with a 110/70-17 front and 140/70-17 rear.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro vs Metro: Brake and ABS

The Retro gets a front disc and rear drum brake along with a single channel ABS, while the Metro gets disc brakes on the front and rear. Besides the 270 mm rear disc brake, the Metro comes with a dual channel ABS setup.

