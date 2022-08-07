HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launched At 1.50 Lakh

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launched at 1.50 lakh

The Hunter 350 is currently one of the most affordable Royal Enfield bikes that is on sale.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Aug 2022, 19:25 PM
Royal Enfield offers six colour options with the Hunter 350.  (Royal Enfield)
Royal Enfield offers six colour options with the Hunter 350.  (Royal Enfield)
Royal Enfield offers six colour options with the Hunter 350.  (Royal Enfield)
Royal Enfield offers six colour options with the Hunter 350. 

Royal Enfield has launched the Hunter 350 in the Indian market at a starting price of 1.50 lakh for the Retro variant. The higher-spec Metro Dapper variant costs 1.64 lakh and the top-end variant is called Metro Rebel and it is priced at 1.68 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). The Hunter 350 was one of the most awaited products from the manufacturer.

The Hunter 350 uses the same engine as the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350. The 349 cc, air-oil cooled engine produces 20.2 bhp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Royal Enfield has retuned the fuel and ignition map of the engine to suit the characteristics of the Hunter 350. The top speed of the motorcycle is 114 kmph. The fuel tank measures 13 litres and the motorcycle weighs 181 kgs.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Super Soco Ts Street Hunter (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Super Soco Ts Street Hunter
₹1.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹1.7 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
346 cc
₹1.25 - 1.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
349 cc
₹1.76 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Himalayan (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Himalayan
411 cc
₹1.87 - 2.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Scram 411 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Scram 411
411 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Royal Enfield sells 55,555 bikes last month, observes growth of 26%)

Metro variants of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350.
Metro variants of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. (Royal Enfield)
Metro variants of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350.
Metro variants of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. (Royal Enfield)

The design of the Hunter 350 is a slight departure from what we have seen on other Royal Enfield motorcycles. It still has a neo-retro look but with a bit of a scrambler-looking design. The motorcycle comes with a halogen circular headlamp. The twin-pod instrument cluster is relatively simple and there is also a Tripper Navigation system on offer.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Braking duties are done by 300 mm disc in the front and 270 mm disc at the rear. x Suspension duties are done by 41 mm telescopic forks with fork gaiters. At the rear, there are 6-step pre-load adjustable shock absorbers. Depending on the variant, there is single channel ABS or dual-channel ABS on offer.

Being a Royal Enfield, there are a lot of accessories on offer. There are various different engine guards, sump guard, different types of seats, LED turn indicators, bar end mirrors, touring mirrors, tinted fly screen, back rest, panniers and a pannier rail. Royal Enfield says that a tail tidy is also coming soon.

 

 

First Published Date: 07 Aug 2022, 18:45 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022
Ferrari SP Monza 1 (in pic) and Ferrari SP Monza 2 are counted in the list of some of the most desirable vehicles in the world.
Expensive Ferrari supercars set to be even more expensive. Blame it on inflation
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away

Trending this Week

Ola electric car design concept hints at a battery electric hatchback. (Image: Twitter/Bhavish Aggarwal)
Ola Electric to unveil its first electric car on India's 75th Independence Day
Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Royal Enfield CEO unveils Hunter 350 motorcycle ahead of August 7 launch
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹23.90 lakh.
Scorpio-N record bookings help Mahindra shares to soar
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launched at ₹1.50 lakh
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launched at 1.50 lakh
Tesla Model Y may become world's best-selling car: CEO Elon Musk
Tesla Model Y may become world's best-selling car: CEO Elon Musk
Renault on right track with new Megane E-Tech electric model, says CEO
Renault on right track with new Megane E-Tech electric model, says CEO
Watch: Land Rover Defender V8 caught testing in Nurburgring
Watch: Land Rover Defender V8 caught testing in Nurburgring
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter may soon get new colour variant
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter may soon get new colour variant

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city