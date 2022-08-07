Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launched at ₹1.50 lakh

The Hunter 350 is currently one of the most affordable Royal Enfield bikes that is on sale.

Royal Enfield has launched the Hunter 350 in the Indian market at a starting price of ₹1.50 lakh for the Retro variant. The higher-spec Metro Dapper variant costs ₹1.64 lakh and the top-end variant is called Metro Rebel and it is priced at ₹1.68 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). The Hunter 350 was one of the most awaited products from the manufacturer.

The Hunter 350 uses the same engine as the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350. The 349 cc, air-oil cooled engine produces 20.2 bhp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Royal Enfield has retuned the fuel and ignition map of the engine to suit the characteristics of the Hunter 350. The top speed of the motorcycle is 114 kmph. The fuel tank measures 13 litres and the motorcycle weighs 181 kgs.

Metro variants of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. (Royal Enfield)

The design of the Hunter 350 is a slight departure from what we have seen on other Royal Enfield motorcycles. It still has a neo-retro look but with a bit of a scrambler-looking design. The motorcycle comes with a halogen circular headlamp. The twin-pod instrument cluster is relatively simple and there is also a Tripper Navigation system on offer.

Braking duties are done by 300 mm disc in the front and 270 mm disc at the rear. x Suspension duties are done by 41 mm telescopic forks with fork gaiters. At the rear, there are 6-step pre-load adjustable shock absorbers. Depending on the variant, there is single channel ABS or dual-channel ABS on offer.

Being a Royal Enfield, there are a lot of accessories on offer. There are various different engine guards, sump guard, different types of seats, LED turn indicators, bar end mirrors, touring mirrors, tinted fly screen, back rest, panniers and a pannier rail. Royal Enfield says that a tail tidy is also coming soon.

