Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 spotted testing again ahead of launch

Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch the new generation Himalayan motorcycle in India. The more powerful version of the existing Himalayan adventure motorcycle is expected to go on sale by the second quarter of this year. Ahead of its launch, which is going to be the biggest from the manufacturer this year, the new Himalayan 450 motorcycle was spotted testing on Indian roads. It also gave a good idea about how its exhaust note will sound like.

Video of one of the test mules was recently shared across social media in which the new generation Himalayan 450 is seen stuck in traffic. The video also has a good hear at the exhaust note of the new motorcycle, which sounds slightly softer than the existing models.

The Himalayan 450 will come with a new liquid-cooled 450 cc engine that should produce 40-45 bhp with 40 Nm of peak torque. It is expected to be more powerful than some of its rivals such as KTM 390 Adventure and Yezdi Adventure motorcycle. For instance, the KTM rival is capable of churning out 44 bhp and 37 Nm of torque. The new generation Himalayan is expected to come with a six-speed gearbox. The Royal Enfield Himalayan is currently sold with a 411 cc engine which generates around 25 bhp of power and 32 Nm of peak torque.

The looks of the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 motorcycle retains some of its traits. The features will include LED headlight, brake light turn indicators, taller windscreen, split seats and a new fuel tank. The suspension setup has been tweaked as well. It has also been confirmed that Royal Enfield will sell the Himalayan 450 with tubeless spoked rims. The Himalayan 450 will also get the same 21-inch front and 17-inch rear rim size with dual-purpose tyres.

Expect the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 motorcycle to cost much higher than the 411 models currently on sale. The existing models are priced at ₹2.06 lakh (ex-showroom). The new generation motorcycle is likely to be priced north of ₹2.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: