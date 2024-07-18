Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs rivals: Price comparison

Royal Enfield launched its much-anticipated roadster, the Guerrilla 450 recently and the new offering is yet another contender in the highly competitive 400-500 cc segment. The new Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is the brand’s second offering based on the Himalayan platform and will be its most accessible 450 cc motorcycle priced between ₹2.39 lakh and ₹2.54 lakh (ex-showroom). But how does it fare against other motorcycles in the same price bracket? Here’s a quick price comparison to see where the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is positioned against the competition.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 launched: Key highlights

The Harley-Davidson X440 is identically priced on the lower trims while the 440 cc motor makes lesser power and torque compared to the Guerrilla 450

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Harley-Davidson X440

The Harley-Davidson X440 is the closest rival to the Guerrilla 450 in terms of pricing and displacement. The Hero-bred Harley X440 is built in India and priced between ₹2.40 lakh and 2.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Power comes from the 440 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine with 27 bhp and 38 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The Harley gets 43 mm USD front forks and 7-step preload-adjustable twin shocks at the rear while braking performance comes from disc brakes with dual-channel ABS. The X440 roadster all comes with an LED headlamp with a signature LED DRL and a 3.5-inch TFT display with a host of connectivity features.

Also Read : Triumph Speed 400 First Ride Review: New segment disruptor is here!

The Triumph Speed 400 is priced at ₹ 2.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and is currently ₹ 10,000 cheaper as part of the first anniversary celebrations. The Speed 400 is 9 kg lighter than the Guerrilla 450

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Triumph Speed 400

The Triumph Speed 400 is the classic naked roadster from Britain developed by Bajaj in India. The India–made has been a strong seller over the last year and its competitive price of ₹2.24 lakh (ex-showroom with first anniversary discount) makes it more accessible over the Guerrilla. Powering the Speed 400 is a 398 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor tuned for 40 bhp and 37.5 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by 43 mm USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS as standard. Unlike the Guerrilla 450, the Speed 400 does not have connectivity features and is 9 kg lighter.

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is more expensive than the top-spec variant of the RE Guerrilla 450 by ₹ 38,000. It also packs more power and a sophisticated suspension setup (HT Auto/Kunal Thale)

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is based on the third-gen KTM 390 Duke but has been optimised for toned-down performance. Priced at ₹2.92 lakh (ex-showroom), the Svartpilen 401 is substantially more expensive than the Guerrilla. It also packs more power from its 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor tuned for 45 bhp and 39 Nm. The bike also gets a more sophisticated suspension setup from WP along with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS.

Also Read : 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 First Ride Review: More fun than the KTM?

The Honda CB300R is the only motorcycle here to be locally assembled via the CKD route as against being completely made in India, which contributes to its high price of ₹ 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom). It is substantially lighter than the Guerrilla but packs lesser power too

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Honda CB300R

The Honda CB300R is a streetfighter that arrives in India as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kit and is sold via the company’s Big Wing dealerships. The CB300R is priced at ₹2.40 lakh (ex-showroom) pitching it against the Guerrilla 450 but makes substantially lesser power at 30 bhp and 27.5 Nm from its 300 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It’s also much lighter in comparison with a kerb weight of 146 kg against the RE roadster’s 185 kg. Both bikes get an assist and slipper clutch, ride-by-wire, tubeless tyres and more. The Honda misses out on connectivity features but gets a digital console. The Guerrilla gets 43 mm telescopic forks while the CB300R gets 41 mm USD forks at the front.

The Hero Mavrick 440 is significantly more accessible over the Guerrilla 450 with a starting price of ₹ 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). But it's also heavier and packs lesser power (HT Auto/Kunal Thale)

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Hero Mavrick 440

Hero MotoCorp’s flagship motorcycle is also the most accessible in the roadster space. The Hero Mavrick 440 shares its underpinnings with the Harley X440 but gets a highly competitive price tag of ₹1.99 lakh to ₹2.24 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mavrick makes overall lesser power than the Guerrilla 450 at 27 bhp and 36 Nm, and lesser torque over the X440 as well. It is also heavier than the Royal Enfield roadster at 187 kg (kerb). Both models get 43 mm telescopic forks, while the Mavrick uses twin shocks at the rear.

Also Watch: Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?

The Yezdi Roadster is more accessible with prices starting at ₹ 2.06 lakh (ex-showroom) but also gets more basic hardware over the Guerrilla 450

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Yezdi Roadster

Priced between ₹2.06 lakh and ₹2.13 lakh (ex-showroom), the Yezdi Roadster was one of the first roadsters in the category and comes with its own brand legacy. The bike draws power from a 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 28.6 bhp and 29.4 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The Yezdi Roadster is heavier than the Guerrilla 450 at 194 kg (kerb) and gets more basic hardware including 41 mm telescopic forks and 5-step preload twin shocks at the rear.

First Published Date: