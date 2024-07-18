Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 launched: Key highlights

Royal Enfield has recently brought out the new Guerrilla 450, adding a new entry into the roadster category of motorcycles. It is based on the Sherpa 450 platform that lies under its older sibling, the Himalayan 450. With a base price of ₹2.39 lakh (ex-showroom), the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 has been positioned as the Himalayan’s more affordable alternative that can take city roads with relative ease and agility. While the Himalayan is an adventure tourer, the Guerrilla is designed as a roadster that sticks to the city streets.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 has arrived with a set of features that make it a suitable choice for daily commuters riding within the city who are looking for a motorcycle that is both practical and exciting. Here is a look at the three key aspects of the new Guerrilla 450:

Three variants

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is offered in five colour options spread across three distinct variants. (Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is offered in five colour options spread across the following three variants – Flash, Dash, and Analogue. The third variant, quite befittingly so, gets a digi-analogue instrument cluster which contains a LCD display in the centre with an analogue dial around it. The Analogue is the base variant of the Guerrilla 450, with a price tag of ₹2.39 lakh (ex-showroom), and it receives a separate Tripper dial as an optional piece of equipment, albeit considerably smaller than those found in the other two variants. The Analogue variant is available either in the Smoke Silver colourway or in the Playa Black.

Interestingly, the Playa Black colourway is also offered with the Dash variant. The Dash is the mid-end spec offered at ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and along with the premium Flash spec, this gets a 4-inch round Tripper TFT cluster. The cluster features Google Maps and allows for smartphone integration. The Flash is the highest spec variant of the Guerrilla 450 and it is offered with two colour options – Brava Blue and Yellow Ribbon. The Flash variant is priced at ₹2.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

A more affordable Sherpa

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is based on the Sherpa 450 platform, which is also shared by the existing Himalayan 450. The Guerrilla 450 is positioned as the latter’s budget-friendly alternative and Royal Enfield has slotted it in at an ex-showroom starting price of ₹2.3 lakh (for the base Analogue variant). This price tag pits the Guerrilla 450 against competitors such as the Harley Davidson X440, Honda CB300R, Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, and Triump Speed 400.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 relies on the Sherpa 450 engine, which is a liquid-cooled single-cylinder 452cc unit linked to a six-speed gearbox. The Guerrilla 450 retains the 39.47 bhp and 40 Nm of torque that is generated by the Himalayan 450. The Sherpa unit additionally brings a slipper clutch and ride-by-wire, and it features two riding modes, namely Performance and Eco Mode.

Geared towards the city driver

While the Guerrilla 450 is based on the Himalayan 450's frame, it comes with modifications that make the motorcycle lighter, agile, and better suited for city driving. (Royal Enfield)

The Guerrilla 450 takes on the roadster segment of motorcycles and is aimed at those looking at practicality and ease of manoeuvrability within city driving. Although the Guerrilla 450 will share its platform with the Himalayan, Royal Enfield has packed in a few modifications that make the new contender better suited for city driving. The Guerrilla 450 features 43 mm telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with wide-profile tubeless tyres and is lighter than the Himalayan 450, potentially making for a more agile ride.

The Guerrilla 450 relies on a 310 mm brake disc in the front and a 270 mm one for the rear wheel. The motorcycle is built on a tubular frame with a low seat and mid-set foot pegs, and the entire package promotes an upright stance when seated. The fuel tank in the Guerrilla 450 has been cut slimmer than that of the Himalayan 450 for the motorcycle is not intended to venture farther than a city’s limits. In doing so, the Guerrilla’s overall structure is lighter and can prove to be more agile, which is one of the more important traits while commuting within the city.

