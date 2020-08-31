Royal Enfield delivers more than 1,000 bikes on a single day

Onam is one of the biggest festivals of the southern Indian state, Kerala. It is also considered a very auspicious period to bring home a new vehicle. And Royal Enfield has managed to deliver more than 1,000 bikes during Onam on August 30.

There are around 59 authorised Royal Enfield dealers and 25 studio stores in the state of Kerala. The customer deliveries included a mix of all motorcycles ranging from the Classic 350 BS 6 to the 650 twins.

While the pandemic derailed the automotive sector sales for some months, automakers have been able to record rubber band growth in the last few months. To further gain back the customer sentiments, Royal Enfield has hidden some new products up its sleeves which are expected to be launched in the weeks to come.

Meteor 350 is going to be the next big launch from Royal Enfield which is slated to take place by September-end. Moreoever, there is also a big capacity twin-cylinder cruiser which was spotted getting tested for the first time recently. This specific model seems to be inspired from the Royal Enfield's KX cruiser which was seen at the Auto Expo 2018. Expect this model to be launched by 2021.

With the upcoming festive season, the Chennai based automaker also expects its sales to gain momentum with the new product launches and schemes. The company has also introduced a new dedicated smartphone app for its customers. This app will be available on Android and iOS platforms. It digitises the whole buying process of a Royal Enfield bike.