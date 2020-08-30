Royal Enfield might have something very interesting up its sleeves and the latest spy images surfacing on the internet suggest that the brand is working on a completely new bike which is likely yet another installment in its 650 cc class of bikes.

First things first, twin exhaust geometry suggest that the bike is not based on the upcoming new single-cylinder platform that will be seen on the Meteor 350. While there isn't exactly a clear view on the engine, the images are enough to hint that cases appear similar to the 650 twins.

Also the way rider has positioned its legs (spreading outwards) due to the bulk of the engine strongly hints that this is a bigger unit than the 350 cc engine. Also, a detailed eye would notice the oil cooler mounted to the front of the engine. For the record, this feature has been given a miss on the soon-to-be-launched Meteor 350.

The newly spotted Royal Enfield 650 cc cruiser has taken inspiration from the Concept KX shown at EICMA 2018. Image Credits: YouTube/Karthick Jay

The 650 cc engine has been mostly likely carried out without any major tweaks but interestingly, the bike uses a completely new frame which supports the architecture of the upcoming bike.

At the front, the bike can be seen mounted over with USD forks which is first for a Royal Enfield. This also hints that this specific model would charge a premium over the current 650 twins and will be positioned in a more premium bracket. Over the sides, the metal tubing is all-new and the twin rear shocks are mounted at a more aggressive angle against the 650 twins.

In terms of overall dimensions, the bike appears to be very long and low and the front wheel is bigger in comparison to the rear wheel, contributing to its muscular stance. The foot pegs are forward-set in a typical cruiser manner.

It appears to be offering a similar riding stance to the Kawasaki Vulcan S and will perhaps be a competitor to it.



