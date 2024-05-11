Eicher Motors, makers of Royal Enfield bikes report profit of 18.20 % in Q4 FY24

HT Auto
In a filing to the exchange, the company called its financial performance for FY 2023-24 as the best ever with record revenues of ₹16,536 crores, and
...
FILE PHOTO: Eicher Motors MD Siddhartha Lal (R). (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Eicher Motors MD Siddhartha Lal (R).

The net profit of Eicher Motors surged by 18.20 per cent to 1,070 crore during the Q4 of FY24 as compared to the previous year. The revenue of the company for Q4 FY24 also increased by 11.87 per cent to 4,256 crores as compared to the same quarter in FY 2022-23.

In a filing to the exchange, the company called its financial performance for FY 2023-24 as the best ever with record revenues of 16,536 crores, and the highest profit after tax at 4,001 crores, marking a 37.31 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

The Board of Directors of the company has also declared a final dividend of 51 per share for FY 2023-24, amounting to a payout of 1,396.41 crores.

"This year also saw Royal Enfield mark its debut in Turkey, which has huge potential for leisure motorcycling, and also set up a wholly-owned subsidiary in the Netherlands to cater to evolving consumers in the EU" said B. Govindarajan, CEO - Royal Enfield, and Wholetime Director, EML.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber leaked ahead of launch. Check details

The company also informed that Royal Enfield, its subsidiary experienced a 6.17 per cent increase in motorcycle sales during the Q4 FY24, selling 2,27,925 units. For the full financial year ending March 31, 2024, the total sales stands at 9,12,732 units, representing a 9 per cent increase from the previous fiscal year's standalone sales of 834,895 units. On Friday's trading session the share of the company gained more than 2 percent to 4670.

First Published Date: 11 May 2024, 17:00 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Eicher Motors Royal Enfield

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

