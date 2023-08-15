HT Auto
2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 to be launched on September 1

Royal Enfield has officially announced that they will launch the new-gen Bullet 350 on September 1st. It is expected that the Bullet 350 will sit between the Hunter 350 and the Classic 350. The Hunter 350 currently is the most affordable new-gen Royal Enfield as it starts at 1.5 lakh ex-showroom.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 15 Aug 2023, 09:53 AM
Image of current Royal Enfield Bullet 350 used for representational purpose only.
Image of current Royal Enfield Bullet 350 used for representational purpose only.

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Design

Royal Enfield will not change the design of the 2023 Bullet 350 drastically. The design has become quite iconic and Royal Enfield won't be changing it drastically. Yes, the body panels could be new but they will look more or less the same, just like they did with the Classic 350.

There would be a single-piece seat and a round halogen headlamp but without the hood. The teaser that was shown earlier still had the pinstripes on the fuel tank. The tail lamp would also be new and will be shared with the Classic 350.

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Chassis

The chassis on the new-gen Bullet 350 will be shared with the Classic 350. The suspension and braking hardware will also be shared between the motorcycles. Suspension duties will be performed by 41 mm telescopic forks in the front and twin-shock absorbers at the rear that will get 6 steps of adjustability.

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Engine

Powering the Bullet 350 will be the new J-series engine. It is a 349 cc, long-stroke engine that is air-oil cooled. It produces around 20 bhp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. However, Royal Enfield will retune the engine to suit the characteristics of the engine. The engine is shared between the Classic 350, Hunter 350 and the Meteor 350 but it feels a bit different in all three motorcycles because of the tuning.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 caught in action for the first time ahead of launch

The previous teaser also had the exhaust note of the motorcycle. And the manufacturer has been able to keep most of the iconic soundtrack despite the motorcycle being BS6 Stage 2 compliant.

First Published Date: 15 Aug 2023, 09:53 AM IST
TAGS: Bullet 350 Classic 350 Hunter 350 Royal Enfield Bullet 350

