All-women bike rally embarks on 1,000-km ride to Ladakh atop TVS Ronin

The contingent consists of 25 women riders representing Indian Army
The rally was flagged off from the National War Memorial in New Delhi on July 18
It expected to reach Kargil War Memorial in Dras, Ladakh by July 25 or 26
The rally will traverse plains of Haryana, Punjab and mountains of J&K and Ladakh
Upon reaching, riders will commemorate 24 years of India's victory at the 1999 Kargil War
It also celebrates the spirit of women in the Indian Army
The women motorcycle rally is called Nari Sashaktikaran
The rally is being held in partnership with TVS Motor Company atop TVS Ronin bikes
TVS Ronin source power form an oil-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke, four-valve, SOHC engine