All-women bike rally embarks on 1,000-km ride to Ladakh atop TVS Ronin

Published Jul 19, 2023

The contingent consists of 25 women riders representing Indian Army

 The rally was flagged off from the National War Memorial in New Delhi on July 18

It expected to reach Kargil War Memorial in Dras, Ladakh by July 25 or 26

The rally will traverse plains of Haryana, Punjab and mountains of J&K and Ladakh

Upon reaching, riders will commemorate 24 years of India's victory at the 1999 Kargil War

It also celebrates the spirit of women in the Indian Army

The women motorcycle rally is called Nari Sashaktikaran

The rally is being held in partnership with TVS Motor Company atop TVS Ronin bikes

 TVS Ronin source power form an oil-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke, four-valve, SOHC engine
