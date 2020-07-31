Mahindra Two-Wheelers launched the 2020 Mojo 300 BS 6 in the Indian market on Thursday (30 July) starting at ₹2 lakh*. As against the previous BS 4-spec model, the updated Mojo 300 has turned dearer by ₹4,500. So how does its pricing compare against the ultra-famous Royal Enfield Classic 350? Read on to find out.

Royal Enfield hiked the price of the Classic 350 BS 6 in May. While previously the bike started at ₹1.65 lakh*, it now stands at ₹1.67 lakh* (considerably lesser than the starting price of Mojo 300 BS 6).

Coming over to the premium paint schemes of the Classic 350, in Airborne Blue/Stormrider Sand, Gunmetal Grey, Chrome Black/Stealth Black paint schemes, the bike costs ₹1.78 lakh*, ₹1.81 lakh*, and ₹1.84 lakh* respectively.

While the Black Pearl colour option is the base option available on the new Mojo 300 at ₹2 lakh*, its other paint options such as Garnet Black, Ruby Red and Red Agate have been priced considerably higher at ₹2.06 lakh*, ₹2.11 lakh*, and ₹2.11 lakh* respectively.

The considerably lower pricing of the Classic 350 against its competition bikes such as Mahindra Mojo 300 and the Benelli Imperiale 400 has been its key USP, and even with the latest BS 6 update, it still comes out as one of the most affordable offerings in its segment.

While the Mojo 300 gets a 295 cc, single-cylinder engine churning out 25.35 PS at 7,300 rpm and 25.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm, the Classic 350 employs a 346 cc single-cylinder powertrain which delivers 19.1 PS of power at 5,250 rpm and 28 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.

*ex-showroom, Delhi