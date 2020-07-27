New range of Royal Enfield Classic 350 silencers launched at 3,300

It is no news that the Chennai based bike maker, Royal Enfield is betting big on mass customisation of its motorcycles. Now the company has introduced a new range of custom silencers for its famous Classic 350 bike. For the record, Classic 350 is also the highest-selling model in the company's lineup.

As far as pricing of the latest aftermarket Classic 350 silencers are concerned, the end-cans start from ₹3,300 and go up to ₹3,600. The company now has a total of 16 silencer options for its Classic 350 bike. These units feature two finishes - chrome and chrome/black. These will be made available in three styles - straight cut, slashed cut and tapered.

(Also Read: Top tips to get your Royal Enfield customised the right way)

As far as purchase options go, a customer will have to place an order online at the company's website and will have to collect/install it from the selected nearest Royal Enfield dealership.

The retro classic bike maker understands that its customers need a little extra from their Royal Enfield bikes which can make them look apart and unique. And the brand hopes to involve more customer and offer differentiation with these aftermarket accessories and modification options.

New range of Royal Enfield Classic 350 silencers.

Royal Enfield bikes are quite popular for the wide variety of customisations they offer and these bikes are also quite famous among the custom bike builders for the very same reason.

(Also Read: Royal Enfield enters Cambodian market, launches five new bikes)

Royal Enfield is also rolling up sleeves for its next launch which is the Meteor 350 Fireball. The bike has been spotted amidst road testing a number of times in the past and was also leaked online a few weeks back. It is going to placed as a direct replacement to the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X. It is going to feature a new engine as well as frame. (More details here).