Royal Enfield enters Cambodian market, launches five new bikes

Royal Enfield has recently expanded its footprint in the Asia Pacific region with the entry in the Cambodian market

The company will sell bikes in Cambodia which will be produced at the Royal Enfield’s Thailand plant. For the record, it's first of its kind RE production facility outside India. Apart from Cambodia, Royal Enfield now also has its presence in the Asia Pacific regions like Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines, South Korea, and Indonesia.

The retro-classic bike maker has introduced bikes such as the Bullet 500, Classic 500, Himalayan, Interceptor 650, and Continental GT 650 in Cambodia. It has appointed TF Motors as the official distributor and inaugurated its first store in Phnom Penh city. Moreover, the store also retails company's official apparel, riding gear and accessories.

As far as foreign markets are concerned, Royal Enfield bikes are gaining immense popularity, especially the new 650 Twins. In less than two years of launch, the Interceptor 650 has climbed all the way to the very top of the UK’s motorcycle sales chart for June'20. (More information here) The bike is known for its smooth 649 cc, parallel-twin unit which pumps out 47 PS of max power at 7,250 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm.

In India, Royal Enfield will soon launch the new Meteor 350. The bike has been spotted amidst road testing a number of times in the past. It was even leaked online at the company motorcycle configurator. It is going to be a direct replacement to the Thunderbird 350X motorcycle. Here's how both the bikes compare on paper. Our sources have previously hinted that the new Meteor 350 Fireball will launch in July.