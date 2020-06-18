Cristian Sosa of Sosa Metalworks, a Las Vegas, Nevada based motorcycle custom house has come up with a one-of-a-kind modified Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 named Kamala.

The RE Continental GT 650 based 'Kamala' is inspired by vintage board track racers - its lean form and large thin wheels are perfectly proportioned to frame the 650 Twin engine at its heart.

The donor Continental GT 650 is completely unrecognizable under the new body and the only thing that reminds of the donor bike is perhaps its engine. From a retro-classic everyday bike to a hardtail motorcycle, the journey of the GT 650 has been impressive, which is delineated by Kamala's unique exteriors.

Obvious from the build itself, very few components have been used from the donor bike. Also, Sosa Metalworks has kept the custom frame of the bike as close as possible to the stock bike’s frame.

Kamala doesn't come with a rear suspension and the suspension duties are performed by the front custom suspension alone. Also, it is rather surprising to note that there are no front brakes and its rear brakes have been swapped with the front unit. Also, there are no lights on the bike and it even misses out on a proper instrument console. The rider seat seems to have no cushion at all, needless to say, it won't be the most comfortable motorcycle to ride.

As far as exhaust pipes are concerned, it appears that the stock pipes have been cut in half to gel in with the Kamala's overall 'hardtail' motorcycle appeal.

The Kamala was first displayed at 'The One Moto Show' in Portland, Oregon USA in February and it won one of the top awards at the show although it wasn’t fully complete back then.

