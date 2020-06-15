New finance schemes introduced for Royal Enfield Bullet 350

After introducing special rewards and offers on purchase of new bikes in May, Royal Enfied has now announced new finance-related schemes on its Bullet 350 motorcycle.

Under the new scheme, customers will now be able to avail reduced down payment and lowered EMIs for a few months. The RE Bullet can now be owned at a reduced down payment of ₹15,000. The company has also announced that the customer's old bike can be given as a replacement and the bike's overall value can used to pay the down payment of a new bike.

(Also Read: Royal Enfield bikes with disinfectant sprayers to sanitise alleys in Tamil Nadu)

To further encourage new customers, the company is providing finance options of up to 90% of the overall cost of the motorcycle. It can be financed for a period of up to 5 years. Not only Royal Enfield, but a majority of Indian automakers have launched similar offers to ramp up sales.

The Bullet 350 BS 6 received a price hike of ₹2,755 last month. In the 'Standard' iteration with Bullet Silver and Onyx Black colours, it has been priced at ₹1.24 lakh* and in Black and Forest Green colours it retails at ₹1.30 lakh*. The higher-spec Bullet 350 ES (Electric Start) BS 6 model is available in Jet Black, Regal Red and Royal Blue colours and has been priced at ₹1.39 lakh*.

The bike sources power from a BS 6-compliant 346 cc single-cylinder engine which gets fuel injection. It churns out 19.1 PS of power at 5,250 rpm and 28 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. There is 5-speed transmission which come hooked to the engine.

(Also Read: Royal Enfield's parent company Eicher reports 45% dip in PAT for March quarter)

Royal Enfield has also recently announced the launch of 'Service on Wheels' - a fleet of mobile service-ready motorcycles. (Read more here)

*ex-showroom