Royal Enfield has rolled out a slew of new initiatives in order to enhance customer engagement and ensure maximum safety and convenience. It recently introduced Contactless Purchase and Service Experience.

Apart from introducing the 'Home Test Ride' and an 'Online Booking' facility, Royal Enfield has now also launched 'Service on Wheels' - a fleet of mobile service-ready motorcycles. These are purpose-built bikes which carry tools, equipment and genuine spare parts for performing 90% of all typical service and repair requirements at the customer's doorstep. The 'Service on Wheels' will also function as RoadSide Assistance vehicles.

The 'Service on Wheels' motorcycles will be available across all service centres starting from July.

Royal Enfield on Wednesday also announced that it has reopened and resumed operations at more than 90% of its retail outlets in India.

After shutting down operations completely between March 22 and May 5, 2020, Royal Enfield started reopening its commercial and manufacturing operations gradually from May 6.

The company has announced in a press release sent on Wednesday that over 850 stores and 425 studio stores in the country have resumed operations for sales as well as service. Royal Enfield added that most of these retail points are completely functional, some of the stores are functioning partially or only on alternative days, as per directions of local authorities.

Speaking about the initiatives, Mr. Lalit Malik, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Enfield, said, “Our focus is to bring more value and engagement to our customers across all levels of brand interaction to create an involved purchase and ownership experience that is seamless and hassle-free. These initiatives will ensure safety of our customers and give them more options to be connected with the brand, without compromising on the ownership experience."