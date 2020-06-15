In order to engage with its women customers, Royal Enfield has introduced its first-ever apparel and riding gear range in India. The range is available at the company’s online store as well as at select stores in Delhi, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Kolkata. The collection includes riding jackets, trousers, gloves, t-shirts, shirts and jeans. The price range of the collection is between ₹700 to ₹14,000.

The launch will be marked by a digital campaign starting on June 16. Through the campaign, Royal Enfield seeks to highlight tales of women who have been defying coventions and creating their own paths with their deeds to make the world a more equal place.

The collection includes a clutch of riding jackets, trousers, gloves and helmets with a complement of t-shirts, shirts and jeans.

Royal Enfield says the apparel range has been created keeping in my mind the riding habits of women in order to support them during their motorcycling. Puneet Sood, Head – Apparel Business, Royal Enfield said in a press statement, "Royal Enfield has a longstanding commitment of providing a ‘pure motorcycling’ experience to everyone in love with the motorcycling way of life; and this goes beyond the legendary motorcycles and encompasses our range of apparel and riding gear too. Therefore it was a natural step for us to create a collection of clothing for women, inspired by this motorcycling way of life, designed to be aspirational yet accessible, to support them in their pursuits of exploration."

The women’s riding collection includes a summer mesh suit and a three-layer all-weather riding suit - both available as separates. The highlight is a coated cotton jacket with leather details. There are also a few classic leather jackets that allow armours to be inserted and enhance the motorcycling experience.