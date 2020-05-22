Royal Enfield's 'digital mantra' to bring its motorcycling community together

Over the course of last few months, Royal Enfield has launched a slew of digital campaigns in order to engage its digital community and keep motorcycling spirits high.

Speaking to HT Auto, Shubranshu Singh, Global Head, Marketing at Royal Enfield said that company has used the last several months of lockdown to reach out to its biking community, fans and social media followers to engage them in sharing their biking experiences, trip memories and basically 'all things motorcycling', using digital as a medium.

"Naturally everybody is missing opportunities to ride, so staying true to the brand that we are, we tried to recreate that flavour in their life and that's the platform that we've been working on," Singh told HT Auto.

As per Royal Enfield, the range of digital campaigns which were planted on social media brought its entire motorcycling community together.

The brand has close to 7.5 million followers' base across platforms and it wanted to engage this crowd by the 'digital' means.

#TripStory, (March 27th onwards) one of the first campaigns managed to garner 7.3 million engagement along with 61.3 million (estimate) reach. While the second leg to the same campaign #TripStory 2.0, called 'What's Your Adventure', (April 13th onwards) generated 3.8 million engagement and 19 million reach. This campaign was all about digging old riding pictures and sharing them online and nominating more friends along.





Apart from this, there was another campaign #RoyalEnfieldCustom. Royal Enfield has already covered four episodes of this campaign, while there are four more in the pipeline.

Since the lockdown imposed restrictions on going out on the roads, this in-fact is an innovative way to keep the motorcycling community connected and intact.