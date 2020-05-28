Royal Enfield has developed a new motorcycle in the 350 cc segment which is set to replace the current Thunderbird 350X bike. A few weeks back, images of Meteor 350, or Meteor 350 Fireball were leaked via Royal Enfield's online motorcycle configurator. Now industry sources have confirmed to HT Auto that the bike will be launched around mid-July.

The Meteor 350 is a completely new product in many ways. It has been built on a new platform which is known by the codename: J1D and employs a double cradle chassis.

Also, as leaked in the previous spy images, it gets a very contemporary retro-classic design and also hosts a number of factory-level customisation options. As against the Thunderbird 350X, it gets a new rear fascia, a restyled tank and side panels. Also the front fender has been chopped shorter and the indicator/brake lamp units have been re-positioned and given a different styling. The fuel-cap has been placed in the centre and is no longer off-set. Apart from that, also new is the alloy wheel design as it gets Y-shaped spokes and the chain/sprockets, discs/calipers have switched sides.

In terms of mechanics, there is also a new 350 cc engine which has been developed keeping future norms in mind. Currently, the company has a 346 cc single cylinder 4 stroke, air-cooled fuel injection which is known to develop 19.1 PS of power at 5, 250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. There is a 5-speed constant mesh transmission.

The upcoming 350 cc engine will use a single overhead camshaft (SOHC) technology and will do away with the push-rod design on the UCE engines. Expect a higher degree of smoothness and reduced NVH levels on this engine.

