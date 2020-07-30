Mahindra Mojo 300 BS 6 launched at 2 lakh. Here's what's new

After a series of teaser images, Mahindra Two-Wheelers on Thursday introduced the 2020 Mojo 300 BS 6 in India at ₹1,99,900*. This is an increment of around ₹4,500 against the previous BS 4-compliant Mojo 300. Mahindra has also commenced its bookings at ₹5,000.

While the Black Pearl colour option is the most basic of the lot at ₹1,99,900*, the Garnet Black paint scheme has been priced slightly higher at ₹2.06 lakh*, on the other hand, the Ruby Red and Red Agate versions will set you back by ₹2.11 lakh*.

The bike has retained its original macho styling featuring a huge a dual-pod headlamp, hefty fuel tank and a stubby tail section. With long and extending handlebar unit, single seat, and mid-set footpegs, the Mojo 300 continues forward its comfortable, typical sport touring package.

It employs a BS 6-compliant 295 cc, single-cylinder engine churning out 25.35 PS at 7,300 rpm and 25.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm. As against the previous BS 4 model, the output has gone down slightly as it used to produce 26 PS/28 Nm in the past. The kerb weight of the new Mojo 300 stands at 186.2 kg and it is capable of holding up to 21 litres of fuel at once.

Its equipment list includes fat telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock unit. It also continues to feature the same 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc. The Mojo 300 also gets the safety net of ABS.

The company is most likely to start deliveries of the Mojo 300 BS 6 in a couple of days from now. Considering the price segment it sits in, the Mojo 300 BS 6 rivals the likes of Bajaj Dominar 400 and the Royal Enfield Classic 350 bike.