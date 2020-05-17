BS 6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 now costlier. Here's the new price-list

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS 6 is now dearer by up to ₹2,755. While previously the Classic 350 Single-Channel ABS costed 1.57 lakh*, its price has been increased to ₹1,59,851*. This is a direct increment of ₹2,754.

The BS 6 compliant Classic 350 Dual-Channel ABS in Classic Black paint scheme previously retailed at ₹1,65,026* after the price hike, its new pricing stands at ₹1,67,780*. Similarly, in Airborne Blue/Stormrider Sand, Gunmetal Grey, Chrome Black/Stealth Black paint schemes, the bike now costs ₹1,77,972*, ₹1,81,327*, and ₹1,84,482*, respectively.

There is no cosmetic/mechanical update on the motorcycle and the bike remains the same. At the heart of the BS 6 Classic 350 sits a 346 cc single-cylinder engine which churns out 19.1 PS of maximum power at 5,250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. There is a 5-speed gearbox which comes mated to the engine.

Royal Enfield is also currently offering a limited period reward offer of ₹10,000 on purchase of new bikes. The offer is valid up to May 31st. This offer includes an extended warranty of ₹5,000 while the rest of the remaining amount can be used for purchase of RE's official accessories and apparels. (More details here)

The company is also gearing up to introduce the new Meteor 350 Fireball in the Indian market. The bike was recently leaked on the company's official motorcycle configurator. The new Meteor 350 Fireball will be a replacement to the Thunderbird 350X and will sport numerous differences in comparison to the latter. Learn how different is the Meteor 350 Fireball against the Thunderbird 350X here.

Royal Enfield has partially resumed operations through out the country.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi