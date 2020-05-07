This modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 'Tamraj' is breaking the internet

Royal Enfield motorcycles are a popular choice for bike modification houses and there are a number of start-ups across the country which specialize in customising Enfields. One such bike modification house is Delhi based Neev Motorcycles which has come up with an Interceptor 650 sourced custom bike called ‘Tamraj’.

For starters, Tamraj comes with a completely new paint job, hand-built body parts, as well as aftermarket accessories, all of which come together to give it an intimidating bobber-like look.

Some of its custom-made body parts include a tank top cover, shorter fenders, front suspension covers, belly pan and leather seats. At the front, the original headlight has been replaced with a much slimmer circular LED headlight set-up. The handle-bar is an after market unit and the front suspension forks have been given customised covers with added fork gaiters. The rear-subframe has been cut-short and modified to accommodate a new single seat. Also, the rear-fender is almost negligible and sports a mini circular sharped LED tail light.

That said, one of the most prominent updated on this modified Interceptor 650 is the wide 5-inch (127 mm) tube-type tyres which are shod on to 16-inch spoke wheels. In addition to that, Tamraj also uses a custom free-flow exhaust system. While the whole motorcycle comes dipped in all-black paint scheme, the chrome header pipes are stock to add contrast. The original twin-pod instrument panel has also been taken off completely.

Mechanically, the motorcycle remains untouched and there is no alteration to its 648 cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine which is known to deliver 52 Nm and 47 PS of maximum power. The engine comes hooked-on to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

As far as pricing goes, Neev Motorcycles charges ₹1.90 lakh to convert a donor Interceptor 650 into 'Tamraj'. The process takes up about 2 to 3 months.







