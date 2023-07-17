75 Royal Enfield bikes begin 18-day-ride to world's highest motorable pass

HT Auto
A batch of 75 Royal Enfield bikes have embarked on a journey to Umling La Pass, the world's highest motorable pass at 19,024 ft, as part of the 19th edition of Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey. The ride spanning 3,050 kilometres was flagged off from Delhi and the group of riders will take 18 days to reach the destination, covering some adventurous terrains in northern India.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 17 Jul 2023, 15:43 PM
During its flag-off, the riding contingent was blessed by Buddhist lamas in a Ladakhi style. The riders consisted of people from all over the world, including places like Netherlands, Singapore and Indian cities like Madurai, Kasargod, and Srivilliputhur, among others. The riders will follow the Jammu-Srinagar route and make a stop at the Kargil War memorial, Dras, to pay homage to martyrs.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup Season'23 dates announced: Details

From there on, the team will move towards Leh and then ride to Umling La. After traversing the highest motorable pass, the contingent will move towards Manali and then end the ride at Chandigarh. The group of riders will carry forward the awareness campaign for the adoption of responsible travel.

During the 2019 edition of the Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey, the brand had initiated a campaign aimed at zero ‘single-use-plastic-ride’. It discouraged participants from using bottled water, and provided purified water by employing dispensers along the way. Six purifiers were installed across strategic locations in the popular Manali Leh route for this purpose.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey ride program started in 1997 to provide an ultimate motorcycling experience to customers in the Himalayas. Over the 18-day journey, the riders face various challenges that strengthen their sense of camaraderie. “The Himalayas have always been our spiritual home, and Himalayan Odyssey is a tribute to our undying spirit of exploration and motorcycle adventure," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Enfield.

First Published Date: 17 Jul 2023, 14:19 PM IST
TAGS: Chief Indian Himalayan Royal Enfield

