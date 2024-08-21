Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Jawa 42: Which classic bike to go for

Ever since the brand Jawa Motorcycles was reintroduced in 2018 under the Mahindra-owned Classic Legends, the steady aim of the motorcycle maker has remained to reclaim its iconic status. Since its reintroduction, Jawa has gained quite some momentum in the market. To further grow its market presence, Jawa 42, which is the brand’s flagship product, recently saw an update.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa 42: Prices, specs and features compared

Another iconic motorcycle brand leading in the Indian market is the Royal Enfield especially the RE Bullet 350. Both the bikes have quite a dated history and a cult following, which makes a head-on rivalry a must.

Specifications Comparison Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Jawa 42 Engine 346.0 cc 294.72 cc Transmission Manual Manual Mileage N/A N/A Fuel Type Petrol Petrol Check detailed comparison

Jawa 42 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Engine

Interestingly, while both the Jawa 42 and Royal Enfield Bullet 350 have a retro design language, their mechanical underpinnings differ a lot. Jawa has taken a modern approach with the 42, evident by the updated 294.72cc, liquid-cooled engine. Tuned to generate 27 bhp and 26.84 Nm of torque, this powerplant is paired with a sophisticated 6-speed gearbox equipped with an assist-and-slipper clutch.

Also Read : 2024 Jawa 42 launched with engine upgrades & a ₹17,000 price cut. Check price

With the update, Jawa has emphasised that its 'J-panther' engine is tuned to provide a refined riding experience with improved low-end response, efficient cooling, and reduced vibrations.

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 on the other hand which was updated last year, makes do with a 349cc, air-oil cooled engine delivering 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox.

Jawa 42 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Specs

One similarity between the Jawa 42 and the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is the traditional double cradle frame as the foundation. However, there are differences in the platform of the two.

The Jawa 42 is tilted towards a sportier setup with 35mm front forks and twin gas-charged rear shocks. Meanwhile, the braking duties are handled by a 280mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc, with the option of single or dual-channel ABS across the range.

The Jawa 42 utilises 18-inch wheels at the front while the rear duties are handled by 17-inch wheels. These wheels can either be spoked or alloy depending on the variant.

Also watch: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at ₹ 1.74 lakh | First Look

On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is touted towards a more classic riding experience using 41mm forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear. Additionally, the RE’s wheelbase too is slightly longer than the Jawa model, contributing to a more relaxed riding posture.

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 sits on larger 19 and 18-inch wheels and also is offered with the option of spoked and alloy wheels. Additionally, while ABS is standard, dual-channel ABS is available with the top-end variants.

Jawa 42 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Price

The updated Jawa 42 has been priced competitively, in fact with the update, the prices for the model have gone down. It now starts at ₹1.73 lakh (ex-showroom), which is ₹17,000 cheaper than before. Meanwhile, the top trim level with dual-channel ABS now costs ₹1.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is priced similarly to the Jawa, starting at ₹1.73 lakh (ex-showroom), ex-showroom and topping at ₹2.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: